Showers and a heavier t-storm around tonight

TONIGHT: Showers and a heavier t-storm around, especially early; otherwise, warm and humid with some clouds. Low: 70

FRIDAY: Not nearly as hot, but still humid with plenty of clouds, some rain and perhaps a rumble of thunder. High: 78

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Low: 62

***HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR MOST OF THE VIEWING AREA THROUGH THIS EVENING***

The air conditioners stayed on high again Thursday as temperatures soared into the 90s extending heat waves to a fourth day in many locations. However, the humidity was just as difficult to deal with on Thursday as the temperatures as they peaked in the middle and upper 70s, making it feel more like 100 to 105 degrees.

Thankfully, some relief is on the way in the form of a cold front, but that cold front will bring its own set of issues to the area. A line of storms developed along this frontal boundary in upstate New York and western Pennsylvania Thursday afternoon. Since then the line has been working its way south and east pushing a few thunderstorms into northern and western parts of our area. These storms will primarily exist around the area this evening, but a storm or two may lingering overnight along with showers and heavier downpours in spots. Heavy rains will once again be the number one tonight into Friday as the front progression off to the southeast will be slow before eventually stalling out across Delmarva by the start of the weekend.

Otherwise, tonight will be humid and warm as overnight lows bottom out near 70 degrees. Skies will remain rather cloudy when it's not raining.

With the front slowly sinking to the south on Friday, the threat for some rain with perhaps a rumble of thunder, humid conditions, and mostly cloudy skies will stick around. What won't is the heat that we've seen over the past 4 days as high temperatures only make it back into the upper 70s. Now that's seasonable for this time of year, but it is almost 15 degrees cooler than Thursday and will put an end to the heat wave.

Saturday looks to start cloudy with a few showers possible, mainly south of the Lehigh Valley, but by the afternoon we should see some clearing. High temperatures Saturday are only expected to top out in the mid 70s. While the morning looks dry Sunday, our stalled front to the south starts lifting back north as a warm front bringing increasing clouds and some rain later in the afternoon into the evening, especially for areas southwest and west of the Lehigh Valley. Look for the rain to continue to increase in coverage and intensity from southwest to northeast as we move through Sunday night.

The tropics are certainly heating up, but there’s nothing unusual about that as early September is traditionally the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season. Gordon, of course, is now just a remnant low as it continues moving slowly northward into Arkansas. It appears Gordon’s remnants will be absorbed by a nearby frontal boundary Sunday night into Monday as the system tracks from the Midwest into the Great Lakes. The remnant low pressure’s associated frontal boundary will cross our area leading to downpours and possible localized flooding. We'll also be watching Hurricane Florence closely as it continues on a west-northwest path, potentially getting close to Bermuda at the start of next week. What it does from there should be interesting as some computer models are showing the storm getting close to portions of the East Coast by the end of next week. This in no way guarantees a landfall and it’s certainly possible Florence stays out to sea. Regardless, those with coastal interests will want to pay some extra attention to Florence in the coming days. Stay tuned for updates.

Have a great night!