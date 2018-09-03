Weather Forecast Discussion

Sizzling hot and humid with a t-storm on the table for Labor Day

Heat wave continues through Thursday

By:

Posted: Sep 03, 2018 11:15 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 03, 2018 02:15 PM EDT

TODAY: Hot and humid with some sun and a stray t-storm.  High: 93

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Low: 72

TUESDAY: Very hot and humid with a mix of sun and clouds; low chance for a t-storm. High: 93 Low: 73

***HEAT ADVISORY FOR PARTS OF CHESTER, MONTGOMERY, BUCKS, PHILADELPHIA, DELAWARE COUNTIES, NORTHERN DELAWARE, AND ALL BUT SOUTHERN NEW JERSEY MIDDAY TUESDAY THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING***

Finally, the winds have shifted. Literally. An easterly flow off of the Atlantic that supplied plenty of moisture in the form of clouds and spotty showers this weekend has turned to the southwest around an area of high pressure. That southwesterly flow will tell a much brighter, albeit hotter, story with sun-soaked highs near 90 degrees on the table for Labor Day. An area of high pressure overhead will limit thunderstorm potential with isolated storms possible mainly in the higher elevations this afternoon. In fact, southeastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey will only see hit or miss thunderstorms all the way through Wednesday while heat and humidity steal the show instead.

Today will likely be the first day of our fourth heat wave. Highs in the lower 90s will combine with tropical-like dew points in the middle 70s to make the first week of meteorological fall feel like July. A cold front will finally crack down on temperatures Friday with highs in the lower 80s then. We're forecasting a better chance for showers and thunderstorms as it slides through the state then, with even cooler and more comfortable air moving in behind it for the weekend. High temperatures will settle in the middle 70s Saturday and Sunday with pleasant dew points at or below 60 degrees.

Until then, prepare to sweat! Have a safe and relaxing Holiday!

