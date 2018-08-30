Less hot but still warm and humid Thursday with a t-storm or two possible

69 News

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, quite warm and muggy. A slight chance of a t-storm to the north. Low: 73

THURSDAY: Very warm and humid with intervals of sun and clouds; a shower or t-storm is possible in spots. High: 88

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and humid with a shower or t-storm around. Low: 68

Today’s high temperatures reached the 90 degree mark for the 27th time this summer, and it was also 3 consecutive days that we were at or above 90 degrees making the stretch our 3rd official heat wave of the summer. Many of us topped out in the mid 90s for highs, but when you factored in very high dew points in the low to mid 70s, heat index values were at or above 100 degrees. We saw fairly sunny skies mixed with patchy clouds and it was another rain-free day with the heat and humidity being the main weather story.

Tonight should be the 22nd night since July 1st when our temperatures don’t fall below 70 degrees. It will be yet another very warm and muggy night with not the most comfortable conditions for sleeping. Once again you’ll want to keep the windows closed and the AC on. While most of the area should remain dry with partly cloudy skies, we can’t completely rule out a stray shower or t-storm mainly in areas well north and west of the Lehigh Valley.

The area has remained under the influence of a strong area of high pressure centered across the Southeast U.S. the last several days. This high pressure system has been leading to the rain-free days with hazy, hot, and humid conditions. That pattern will be breaking down starting Thursday as a cold front to our north and west moves through either late morning or early afternoon. High temperatures should still be very warm, but are expected to fall back into the upper 80s. It wouldn’t be completely out of the question that a couple spots do get back to 90 degrees which would extend our 3rd official heat wave this summer to 1 more day. Even though temperatures come down a little, the dew points and humidity stay high. We may also have to contend with a few showers or a t-storm, especially during the afternoon and evening, with the cold frontal passage. While no organized strong or severe t-storms are expected, an isolated t-storm with gusty winds and heavy downpours can’t be completely ruled out. Outside of any showers and t-storms, look for partly sunny skies.

If someone is able to sneak in 1 more 90 degree day Thursday and extend the 3rd heat wave of the summer just a little longer, it certainly should come to an end Friday. The cold front that moves through Thursday will stall to our south and east for Friday as an area of high pressure settles in across far northern New England. This setup will lead to an easterly onshore fetch of wind which will lead to much cooler high temperatures in the upper 70s. With Atlantic moisture being drawn in on the easterly fetch of wind, and a wave of low pressure sliding by to our south along the stalled front, we can expect mostly cloudy skies with some occasional showers although there should be some dry times. It will remain humid although not as humid as the beginning of the week.

Saturday’s setup looks very similar to Friday with an easterly onshore fetch of wind, somewhat cool high temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees, mostly cloudy skies, and a few showers. Sunday should get a little warmer as high pressure across northern New England moves east out into the northern Atlantic. This will allow our wind direction to become more southerly or southwesterly meaning clouds should break up a little and high temperatures climb back into the mid 80s. It will remain humid and a few showers or a t-storm will be possible but it shouldn’t be a washout. Labor Day Monday is more of the same with very warm and humid conditions and perhaps a spotty shower or t-storm around but certainly nothing to cancel outdoor plans over. Progressing through the middle of next week a strong ridge of high pressure will re-strengthen across much of the East Coast leading to some more very warm and humid conditions with afternoon high temperatures perhaps getting back to near 90 degrees. A couple showers or a t-storm may be possible during that period but it shouldn’t be anything that organized.

Have a great and safe rest of the week!