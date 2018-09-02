Slightly warmer and more humid Sunday with a spotty shower or t-storm

69 News

TONIGHT: Cloudy with patchy fog and a shower or two around, even some spotty drizzle. Low: 67

SUNDAY: Patchy fog in the morning; clouds and perhaps some sun with a shower or t-storm around. High: 84

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and muggy; there could be an evening shower. Low: 70

The first day of meteorological Fall certainly felt like the beginning of the season as the area was socked in with overcast skies and relatively cool high temperatures for this time of the year. Our somewhat cool and cloudy setup was thanks to an area of high pressure centered across Maine leading to an easterly onshore fetch of wind. There was also a front remaining stalled to our south. These features helped draw in Atlantic moisture leading to all the clouds and somewhat cool temperatures. Fortunately Saturday was a much calmer and drier day compared to Friday. Most locations were rain-free outside of some isolated early morning showers or an isolated sprinkle later in the day. High temperatures for most Saturday topped out in the mid to upper 70s but Mount Pocono only topped out at 68 degrees.

Things look relatively quiet for tonight, but there will be a slight uptick in the chance for a shower as a dying warm front approaches from our west. We will also have plenty of low-level Atlantic moisture in place thanks to the easterly onshore fetch of wind. With the air temperature cooling close to the dew point overnight, it's not out of the question some areas of drizzle and fog develop as well. Low temperatures should drop into the mid and upper 60s.

Sunday looks to get off to a cloudy start and there may very well be areas of drizzle, a shower or two, and fog early on. Look for skies to clear a little however as we progress through the day, certainly by the afternoon. The high pressure system across Maine helping to lead to our cool easterly onshore wind flow will move east out into the northern Atlantic. This will allow our wind direction to change to the south and southwest helping to bring some of the clearing sky and warmer temperatures. Afternoon highs Sunday should climb back to more seasonable levels in the low to mid 80s. It will be a humid day and with a dying warm front passing through, it's not entirely out of the question we see a spotty afternoon and early evening shower or t-storm. While no organized strong or severe t-storms are expected, a couple downpours are not entirely out of the question...both in the morning and again in the PM.

Things will be turning quiet hot and humid for Labor Day Monday through Thursday as a broad area of high pressure at the surface and aloft centers itself across our region. This pattern will be similar to the one we saw this past week, and we could be talking another official heat wave. Look for afternoon high temperatures to be at or even a few ticks above 90 degrees through Thursday. With the humidity factored in, it will feel like it's in the upper 90s. While the high pressure system should keep things mainly dry, the heat and humidity will build up instability in the atmosphere which could help lead to a couple PM showers or t-storms.

By the end of next week, the strong ridge of high pressure over top of us will break down as a cold front moves in from our north and west. This will cool temperatures back into the mid 80s by Friday and bring increasing chances for scattered showers and t-storms. The front will be pushing south through the area as we get into next weekend but the big question will be just how far south will the front get. For now we will say the front remains close enough to keep a shower or t-storm in the forecast. It's possible, however, that an area of high pressure to the north will win out pushing the front further away and things end up being completely dry. No matter where the front ends up being next weekend, temperatures should return to more seasonable levels with highs expected to top out around 80 degrees. Stay tuned for updates.

Have a great and safe rest of the weekend and Labor Day!