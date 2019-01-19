Slop storm brings mix of snow, ice, and rain to the area this weekend

TODAY: Turning cloudy with periods of snow developing later this afternoon; roads may become slippery. High: 37 TONIGHT: Snow mixing with or changing to ice and rain; heavy at times. Low: 31 TOMORROW: A mix of ice, rain, and snow mainly in the morning, then windy with breaks of PM sun; rapid freeze-up with falling temperatures. High: 37 Low: 5

***WINTER STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR THE LEHIGH VALLEY, NORTHWESTERN NEW JERSEY, THE POCONOS ... AND BERKS, LUZERNE, SCHUYLKILL, LANCASTER, AND LEBANON COUNTIES FOR SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON*** ***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR NORTHERN CHESTER COUNTY, UPPER BUCKS-MONT, AND HUNTERDON, MERCER COUNTIES FOR SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON***

Friday served as a nice breather in between the little light snow that fell Thursday night and the much bigger and more impactful winter storm that arrives this weekend. But for those who didn't yet get those weekend errands done, early Saturday will be a good time to get out before radar turns active and roads turn slippery. Our impending weekend storm will bring not only snow, but a wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain, and even plain rain for many later Saturday through early Sunday. And no matter how much of each type of weather you see in your backyard, all of our backyards will experience the coldest air of the winter so far as a bitter cold blast of arctic air arrives late in the weekend and has us shivering through early next week.

The leading edge of snow will move in Saturday afternoon, overspreading the area from west to east, and there will be a solid “thump” of snow on the front end of this storm. This is really the timeframe when all of the snowfall accumulations are expected. The worst time to travel will be as this thump of snow moves through, lasting a few hours towards the Delaware Valley, up to six hours in the Lehigh Valley, and longer still farther north towards the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey. Once the initial burst of snow passes, the changeover from snow to mix and rain should occur just north and west of the Interstate 95 corridor during the early to mid-evening, from late evening towards midnight along Interstate 78, and then after midnight up towards those along Interstate 80.

In terms of accumulations, let’s start towards the Interstate 95 corridor, where it’s probably only a coating to an inch or so at most before a quick change to rain, which it will remain for most of the storm and wash away anything that had accumulated. Farther north and west through Lancaster and Pottstown through much of Upper Bucks/Mont to most of northern New Jersey, it’s two to four inches of snow on the front end before a change to a wintry mix and then eventually plain rain. Our forecast has the four inch of snow forecast line running pretty much right through Reading and Allentown. Then along and especially north of the Interstate 78 corridor into the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey, the snow will last longer and it’s likely four to eight inches of snow before a change to sleet and freezing rain for a prolonged period, with only a limited mixing with plain rain in some spots. This is where some ice and sleet accumulations are most likely to occur as well. Ice may accumulate between a tenth to a quarter of an inch, mainly from the northern Lehigh Valley on north, especially across the higher elevations from the Poconos into Sussex County in northwestern New Jersey.

As an arctic cold front sweeps through and our storm lifts out, any wintry mix or rain will shut off and wrap up early Sunday morning, and most of the day on Sunday will be dry with some breaks of sun later in the day. More notably however, temperatures will begin to crash later Sunday, rapidly dropping below freezing and probably as low as the single digits and even near zero Sunday night. Winds will increase and may gust over 30 miles-per-hour, helping to deliver a blast of bitterly cold arctic air and likely driving wind chills well below zero. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday will be the coldest day of the winter by far, with winds chills possibly remaining below zero from Sunday night right through early Tuesday morning.

Another storm is likely by the second half of next week, centered on next Wednesday and Thursday, with rain more likely than snow for most of us, at least the way things look right now. Another shot of arctic air may be in the cards towards next weekend.

Wishes for a safe and relaxing weekend off the roads!