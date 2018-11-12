Soaking rain moving in Monday night into Tuesday morning

69 News

TODAY: Some sunshine, then turning cloudy. High: 48

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain, sometimes heavy, arriving; wintry mix in Poconos could lead to slick spots. Low: 38

TUESDAY: Rain ending early then remaining mostly cloudy and becoming breezy in the afternoon. High: 51 Low: 30

Good morning! The new week will start dry for Monday daytime although clouds will be on the increase ahead of our next soaking rain. High temperatures should be in the upper 40s. Rain is expected to overspread the area from south to north after 8pm Monday evening and should become steady and perhaps heavy overnight into first thing Tuesday morning as low pressure tracks up the East Coast. The rain may start as a brief period of snow and sleet across the Poconos and northwest New Jersey but no real accumulation is expected. Ponding on roadways and standing water in low-lying and poor drainage areas may slow the Tuesday AM commute. Low pressure will be moving away to our north along the New England Coast by Tuesday afternoon, so expect much of the rain to taper off by midday. A stray shower or some drizzle may linger for a little bit into Tuesday afternoon otherwise expect cloudy skies with brisk and chilly conditions and high temperatures around 50 degrees. Rainfall totals look to be on the order of a half inch to an inch with the highest totals occurring along and south and east of Interstate 95.



Once the storm system departs into eastern Canada Tuesday night, the coldest air mass of the season so far will start building into the region and again be accompanied by gusty northwesterly winds. Lake effect snow showers will once again fire up and a few of these may be able to reach the Poconos, northwest New Jersey, and perhaps even parts of the Lehigh Valley and Berks. Snow showers and flurries may continue into Wednesday morning, certainly across the Poconos and northwest New Jersey, otherwise expect a dry day with partly sunny skies but breezy and cold conditions with afternoon high temperatures only around or just above 40 degrees. Factor in the breezy conditions and wind chill values will be below freezing at times.

High pressure will initially be positioned atop the region Thursday leading to fair skies and lighter winds although high temperatures will remain chilly in the low 40s. Latest computer model guidance is coming into better agreement that an area of low pressure will move up the Mid-Atlantic coast Thursday night spreading more rain into our direction. This time however, the temperature profile looks colder and more supportive of some snow, sleet, and freezing rain at the onset, especially across the Poconos and northwest New Jersey. It's not out of the question these areas do see a little accumulation so this will be something to keep a close eye on with time. If there is any wintry precipitation at the start, it should change to plain rain overnight Thursday into Friday morning, and then eventually taper off by the afternoon as low pressure moves away to our northeast. More blustery and cold conditions will follow in the wake of the departing storm system for next weekend with a mix of sun and clouds and perhaps a few flurries or snow showers especially across the Poconos and northwest New Jersey.



Have a great and safe week ahead!