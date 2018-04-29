Staying cool and breezy Monday but mostly dry

69 News

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy, brisk and unseasonably chilly. A light rain/snow shower possible in northern areas. Low: 36

MONDAY: Breezy and not quite as cool with clouds gradually giving way to some sunshine. A brief rain shower possible, mainly across northern areas. High: 62

MONDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear with winds gradually subsiding. Low: 42

***FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FOR BURLINGTON, CAMDEN, GLOUCESTER, SALEM, AND NEW CASTLE COUNTY FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MONDAY***

As advertised, Sunday was noticeably cooler compared to Saturday early/mid-afternoon. After yesterday’s cold front tracked through, we saw our winds change direction out of the northwest and this really drove in some unseasonably cool air for this time of the year. High temperatures today were generally only in the low to mid 50s but some areas in the Poconos were stuck in the 40s. These numbers were a good 10 to 15 degrees below normal for this time of the year, and we were pretty much 20 degrees cooler than Saturday’s highs. With winds gusting between 20 and 30 miles-per-hour, this only helped to add to the chill in the air. The area has also been under the influence of a deep area of low pressure at both the surface and aloft centered across New York State and northern New England. Very cold air aloft being generated by this feature helped to lead to a decent amount of instability cloud cover today, but there were still decent periods of sun peeking through. With pieces of energy rotating around this broad low pressure feature to our north, a few light rain showers were able to sneak into portions of the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey. Most of us stayed dry however.

The low pressure feature across northern New England and New York State will continue to influence our weather tonight and Monday. With high pressure trying to build in from our south and west, the pressure gradient between this feature and low pressure to the north will remain tight. This will keep breezy conditions around tonight into Monday as well. Winds may continue to gust between 20 and 30 miles-per-hour over the next 24 hours. After variably cloudy skies initially tonight with perhaps an isolated shower early across the Poconos, look for some clearing skies tonight with low temperatures expected to drop back into the mid 30s. These numbers will be about 10 degrees below normal for this time of the year. Some more rain or even snow showers may try to work down across the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey in the pre-dawn hours of Monday. No snow accumulation is expected. Partly sunny skies can be expected for Monday with slightly warmer afternoon high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Our pesky low pressure system to the north will move to a position just east of Cape Cod by late Monday afternoon. This system will remain close enough that pieces of energy wrapping around it may continue to produce a spotty light rain shower, mainly across the Poconos and northern New Jersey. Some of this activity may be able to sneak into portions of the Lehigh Valley and central New Jersey as well, but if we do see it, it should be very brief and light.

The pesky low pressure system to our north will finally move far enough away to the east of New England by Tuesday allowing surface high pressure to build in to our south and an upper-level ridge to build overhead. This setup will lead to our wind direction shifting to the west and southwest bringing in Summer-like air. This will be the primary driving factor in our weather for the bulk of the week. Tuesday should be pleasant with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will each rise into the middle 80s and perhaps even a few spots reaching the upper 80s. These numbers are a good 15 degrees above normal for this time of the year. Dew points will start to climb but should only get as high as the upper 50s so it won’t feel that humid and heat indices should remain fairly low.

A cold front will then approach on Friday as we squeeze out one more very warm day with increasing clouds. High temperatures are expected to be in the mid 80s. There are some timing differences with the cold front’s progression amongst the various computer models but at this time we’ll say a shower or t-storm could arrive late in the day Friday with a better chance for showers and t-storms coming at night.

The aforementioned cold front that moves through Friday night is expected to move to our south for Saturday. This should lead to fair skies with slightly cooler temperatures. High’s Saturday are expected to fall back into the low 70s. It may get even cooler for next Sunday, upper 60s, but that’s still quite pleasant for this time of the year. High pressure building in should keep fair skies in place Sunday as well. Have a great and safe week ahead!