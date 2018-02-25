Steady, heavier rain expected late tonight into Sunday morning

69 News

TONIGHT: Cloudy with periods of drizzle and rain, especially later on. Low: 39

SUNDAY: Cloudy and mild with occasional rain, mainly in the morning and into the early afternoon. Some late day clearing is possible. High: 49

SUNDAY NIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy. Low: 36

***FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FOR SCHUYLKILL, LEBANON, AND LANCASTER COUNTIES UNTIL 7 PM SUNDAY***

After a Spring and Summer preview earlier this past week, the weather across eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey now seems like a broken record as the last several days have featured cooler temperatures along with plenty of clouds and periods of rain. Saturday was no exception to the rule although for several of us, we started the day dry with even a hint of sunshine. Eventually clouds thickened and lowered as widely scattered showers moved back in for the afternoon. High temperatures did manage to get a little bit warmer compared to Thursday and Friday with generally upper 40s to low 50s seen.

The region remains under the influence of a stalled front to our south which then stretches to the south and west the whole way down to Texas. Waves of low pressure have been riding along this boundary to keep our weather unsettled with periods of rain. One disturbance riding along the stalled front moved through Saturday afternoon bringing those widely scattered showers. This disturbance then exited to our east allowing for a brief lull in the rain Saturday evening. As we work through the nighttime hours, some areas of drizzle and perhaps a little fog can be expected initially. Eventually, as we work past midnight, say after 1 am, a steady and heavier round of rain is expected to work back into the region as the stalled front to our south starts to lift northward as a warm front. This rain should take us right into sunrise Sunday. Low temperatures overnight are expected to drop to either side of 40.

Steady rain, perhaps heavy at times is expected to continue through Sunday morning as a warm front to our south tries to inch a little further north. It will be interesting to see just how far north this warm front gets because south of the boundary, some pretty warm temperatures in the 50s and 60s are expected and this may not be too far away from our area. At this time however, we expect much of the region to stay on the north side of the boundary meaning temperatures stay a little cooler. Highs are expected to top out in the upper 40s to around 50. Perhaps a few locations to the south however will be able to get in on that warm sector so it will be interesting to watch the temperature variations throughout the day Sunday. By early afternoon Sunday, steady rain is expected to taper to scattered showers and eventually dry conditions as potent low pressure well to our west will lift northward through the Great Lakes and drag a cold front through our region. Behind the front, winds will change to the west ushering in a drier air mass which will help bring the rain to an end during the afternoon and may even provide a little clearing of the skies late in the day. Additional rainfall totals look to be anywhere from a half an inch to one inch for most spots with isolated higher amounts. Minor flooding is possible along small creeks and streams due to the recent snow melt and very saturated ground. The greatest potential for that minor flooding to occur seems to be across far western zones into central Pennsylvania which is where the National Weather Service currently has a Flood Watch in effect.

High pressure will build in from our west Monday leading to clouds giving way to ample sunshine. This high pressure system will then build atop the region through the middle of the week making for mostly sunny to partly sunny skies. There’s no significant cold air available to head to our way for the start of the week, which means a relatively mild stretch of weather continues for the last three days of February. Expect high temperatures to remain in the mid 50s, over 10 degrees above average for late February. The dry weather will last through Wednesday when clouds are expected to increase, leading to our next bout of unsettled weather late in the week.

Our weather pattern turns unsettled again by Thursday as a potent area of low pressure approaches from the Midwest. Initially this system is expected to bring rain as high temperatures will remain mild in the mid 50s. It then appears this low pressure system moving in from the Midwest will transfer to a potent coastal storm somewhere off the Mid-Atlantic or Northeast Coast overnight Thursday into Friday. As this happens, colder air is expected to wrap in across our region and this may allow for either a mix of rain and snow or perhaps a changeover to snow. This system may linger into Saturday. Much uncertainty remains with regards to the evolution and track of this system as the various computer models all suggest different solutions. Bottom line, these models all show the coastal storm, so it will definitely be something to pay close attention to in the coming days. What’s also a bottom line is that our weather pattern seems to be changing to a colder, and perhaps more wintry one, as we go into the beginning of March. Have a great and safe rest of the weekend!