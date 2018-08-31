Weather Forecast Discussion

Still some showers, downpours, and rumbles of thunder early on tonight

Cool to start the weekend then turning much warmer

Posted: Aug 31, 2018 04:02 PM EDT

TONIGHT: Cloudy and damp with some rain at times; a downpour and rumble of thunder in parts of the area. Low: 65

SATURDAY: Variable cloudiness and humid; a couple of showers. High: 79

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and humid; a shower in spots and also patchy fog. Low: 67

After the last several days featuring hazy, hot, and humid conditions with plenty of dry times, the last day of August and meteorological summer was anything but that. Today was definitely a fall-like day with overcast sky, cool temperatures, and periods of showers with downpours and even some rumbles of thunder. To go along with that, unfortunately we saw more flooding issues as several areas received anywhere from 2 to 6 inches of total rainfall according to doppler radar estimates. Western areas generally saw these higher amounts of rain while eastern parts of the area, certainly a good portion of New Jersey saw much less. There were a couple flash flood warnings issued for parts of Berks and Lancaster Counties and numerous flood advisories issued elsewhere. High temperatures were only in the low 70s today. Our damp and cool pattern is thanks to an area of high pressure centered across northern New England while a front is stalled to our south with a wave of low pressure tracking along it from Virginia and the Delmarva. We are sandwiched right in between these features with a persistent easterly onshore fetch of wind bringing in Atlantic moisture.

As we work into the evening and nighttime hours, we should see the coverage and intensity of the rain gradually diminish, but it’s still not entirely out of the question that a few showers or a rumble of thunder and an isolated downpour remain. If you’re heading to high school football games this evening, definitely bring the rain gear with you just in case. If it’s not raining this evening and overnight, you can still expect plenty of clouds with low temperatures dropping into the upper 60s.

Saturday looks similar to Friday as we retain an easterly onshore fetch of wind keeping Atlantic moisture around. Some showers are once again expected, but the coverage and intensity should not be as great as Friday. With things not looking to be as damp, and maybe just a hint of sunshine peeking through the clouds, we should be a little bit warmer for high temperatures tomorrow with the numbers expected to top out in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

Sunday should get even warmer as high pressure across northern New England moves east out into the northern Atlantic. This will allow our wind direction to become more southerly or southwesterly meaning clouds should break up a little more and high temperatures should climb back into the mid-80s. Humidity will be back on the rise, and with a warm front tracking through, a few showers or a t-storm will be possible but it shouldn’t be a washout by any means.

Labor Day Monday looks very warm and humid with a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures in the upper 80s. While a spotty shower or t-storm is not out of the question, there should be plenty of dry times so no need to cancel outdoor plans…just have a backup plan. Progressing through the middle of next week a strong ridge of high pressure will re-strengthen across much of the East Coast leading to some more very warm and humid conditions with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. With the high humidity, the heat index values in the afternoon will certainly be several degrees into the 90s. A couple showers or a t-storm will be possible during that period but it shouldn’t be anything that organized.

Have a great and safe weekend and Labor Day!

