Tracking up to a few inches of snow for Thursday night

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and chilly. Low: 23 WEDNESDAY: A mixture of clouds and sunshine and turning breezy. A rain or snow shower possible late. High: 41 WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Patchy clouds; brisk early. Low: 22



It’s been a quiet start to the week with a pair of mostly sunny days, paired with some rather cold temperatures at night and some seasonably chilly ones during the day. You could say it’s the calm before the storm, well actually, two storms that will impact our weather later this week, granted in very different ways. The first will bring some widespread light snow for much of the area Thursday night, possibly impacting the Friday morning commute for some of us. The second, set to arrive the latter half of the weekend, will be a much juicier storm but also bring some wild temperature swings that will mean both rain and snow Saturday night into Sunday. Before the storminess develops however, we should be able to squeeze out a few more mainly dry days that will take us through the middle of the week.

Clear to partly cloudy skies are expected overnight with light winds and seasonably cold temperatures in the low 20s, not the widespread teens we shivered too over the last few mornings. Wednesday should feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, not the mostly sunny skies we’ve been treated to over the last few days but still enough sun to hopefully get your daily quota of Vitamin D. An approaching weak cold front will spread some extra clouds, a little more of a breeze, and perhaps a passing rain or snow shower for a few of us late in the day, but it should be a mainly dry day for most with highs up around 40 degrees.

Thursday will begin with some sunshine but clouds will steadily increase as the day progresses and the first of our two storms approaches from the west. It will be a colder day with highs around or just above freezing, and that refreshed cold air will be enough for a round of snow overnight Thursday for much of the area. Farther south and east, especially towards the Delaware Valley and south and east of the Interstate 95 corridor, snow will mix with or even change to rain before ending early Friday morning. In these areas, a coating to an inch or two of snow is possible before any mixing or changeover, and some slick spots are still certainly possible. From about the Interstate 78 corridor on north, it’s mostly snow and two to three inches will likely be more common, with a few spots in the higher elevations perhaps picking up to four inches of snow.

Travel will be the most slick Thursday night as the steadiest light snow falls, with just a few leftover rain or snow showers for the Friday morning commute. Nevertheless, some slick spots may linger into the morning and impact the commute before clouds break for some sun, temperatures top out just above 40 degrees, and some melting promptly begins.

Later Friday into most of Saturday represents the calm in between our storms, as we await the stronger and more moisture-laden storm arrive towards Saturday evening and especially the overnight. There’s probably enough cold air around for storm number two to begin as snow for most with some light accumulations the first half of Saturday night, but then we’ll see a changeover to a soaking rain later Saturday night into Sunday from south to north across most of our area. With a storm track expected almost directly across our area, the heaviest snow will be well to our north and west across central and western Pennsylvania and upstate New York. A lot of what falls for many of us with our weekend storm may be mostly rain, but the threat for some winter weather at the start and end of this storm is certainly there. And it is at the end of this storm where things could change rather dramatically. Temperatures could spike into the 40s and possibly even 50 degrees or better for some of us Sunday morning before an arctic front moves through. Once that happens, temperatures will plummet well below freezing, perhaps dropping 20 to 30 degrees in a few hours, and a “flash freeze” may be a concern where any standing water or slush freeze solid. Winds may gust over 40 miles-per-hour later Sunday into Monday as a bitter cold arctic air mass arrives, and Monday’s temperatures may remain mired in the teens with below zero wind chills much of the day.

But in the meantime, enjoy the quiet weather and have a great night!