Turning milder but still unsettled with more rain for the weekend

69 News

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with areas of fog; a shower in spots. Low: 38

SATURDAY: Patchy fog early; mostly cloudy and becoming milder with a bit of rain in the afternoon. High: 53

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with intermittent rain followed by a steadier rain overnight. Low: 41



***FLOOD WATCH FOR SCHUYLKILL, LEBANON, AND LANCASTER COUNTIES THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING***



We’re through two rounds of steadier rain over the past few days, but a third and probably more sizable round of wet weather is yet to come this weekend.

It’s been all downhill since Wednesday’s record-shattering high temperatures and taste of summer-like warmth. The last few days have been characterized by abundant clouds, much cooler air, and some periodic rain and drizzle that have all combined for a rather damp and dreary 48 hours weather-wise. It’s been cold enough for some pockets of freezing rain and icing, mostly across the higher elevations of the Poconos where temperatures have hovered around or just below freezing. Throw in some patchy fog and that further adds to the gray and gloom experience to wrap up the work and school week.

The news isn’t any brighter or drier for the weekend as the clouds remain a fixture in our skies just as rain remains a fixture in the forecast, with several more rounds of wet weather expected between now and Sunday. It will not rain the entire time so neither day is expected to be a washout, but the overall unsettled theme continues through at least the first part of Sunday. The one difference over the weekend is a return of somewhat milder temperatures, so instead of a cool and clammy 40-degree rain, we’ll at least see temperatures climb into the 50s each weekend day. Remember our average high for late February should only be in the low 40s, so despite the wet weather, above average temperatures should continue, granted it’s far from the 80-degree warmth we were briefly spoiled with earlier this week.

For the second straight night, we’ll be mostly free of any steadier rain, but a spotty shower or two may occur. Otherwise, some patchy drizzle and fog along with plenty of clouds will linger, but tonight may eventually end up on the drier side. Temperatures aren’t expected to drop much overnight but rather hold steady in the upper 30s and low 40s. or perhaps even rise a bit towards morning.

Saturday may likewise begin on the drier side with just some patchy fog and mostly cloudy skies, but rain chances will again return as the day progresses, especially in the afternoon and more likely the farther southwest you travel. Even with little to no sunshine, temperatures will come up compared to the past few days and should top out in the low to mid 50s across most of the area. Steadier rain should then return and overspread most of the area Saturday night.

Some moderate to briefly heavy rain is possible overnight Saturday into at least the first part of Sunday, which will be the wettest part of the weekend, and one to two inches of rain could locally result where the heavier downpours persist. Flood watches have been posted for Schuylkill, Lebanon, and Lancaster counties points west, where the combination of recent snowmelt and heavy rains have led to a saturated ground, meaning that additional heavy rain could result in some localized flooding. Rain should taper off by Sunday afternoon, with some late day drying or perhaps some brightening possible, a sign of things to come for early next week as we anxiously await the return of the sunshine.

High pressure builds in for the first half of next week, which should allow partly to mostly sunny skies to finally return. There’s no cold air available to head to our way, at least not before early March, which means the relatively mild stretch of weather continues for the last three days of February. Expect high temperatures to remain in the mid 50s, over 10 degrees above average for late winter. The dry weather will last through Wednesday when clouds are expected to increase, leading to our next bout of unsettled weather late in the week.

Early indications for the start of March suggest a somewhat colder pattern, and there could be a storm or two trying to develop off the East Coast, the first possibly by late next week or early next weekend. It bears watching, as development of a storm could mean the chance of rain or snow, so winter may not be quite over just yet. Have a great weekend!