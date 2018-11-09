Weather Forecast Discussion NEW

Weather Forecast Discussion

Posted: Nov 09, 2018 01:49 PM EST

Updated: Nov 09, 2018 04:03 PM EST

TODAY: Cloudy and chilly with periods of rain, some of it heavy. High: 48 

TONIGHT: Rain tapering off this evening; becoming breezy with some clearing late. Low: 38

SATURDAY: Blustery and cold with a partly to mostly sunny sky. A few flurries possible in the Poconos. High: 43 Low: 28

 

 

***FLOOD WATCH FOR SUSSEX, WARREN, HUNTERDON, AND MERCER COUNTIES FOR THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT***

After a nice couple days with sunny skies and fairly comfortable temperatures for this time of the year, soaking rain moves right back into the area to end the week. Fortunately the rain will be gone for the weekend, but temperatures will be quite chilly, and that chilly air looks to remain through much of next week. Yet another soaking rain seems likely overnight Monday into Tuesday next week so the bottom line, keep the rain gear on hand for the next several days, and also have the heavier jackets as well.

radar

This past night actually turned out fairly chilly thanks to a decent period of clear sky and light winds. Low temperatures were able to dip down into the low to mid 30s in many locations and some upper 20s were even seen across the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey. It’s not out of the question you had a little frost to scrape off the car windshield before you started your morning travels. Clouds eventually did increase pretty quickly as we progressed through our Friday morning and some areas did actually see a couple showers with even a little sleet mixed in.

Two areas of low pressure will impact the area today, one moving into the Great Lakes, and another developing near Virginia Beach and traveling up the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast coasts. The combination of these features will send a decent swath of rain into our direction. While things have been fairly dry for the first half of the day, look for rain to overspread the area from west to east and gradually increase in intensity as we work through the afternoon. A little sleet may mix with the rain initially mainly across the Poconos. It will be a chilly and raw day as high temperatures are only expected to top out in the upper 40s. Rain may be heavy at times just in time for the evening rush. Unfortunately another damp Friday night is in store for high school football games, which will make two soakers in a row for football fans. Steady rain, possibly heavy at times, is expected early on in the evening, but it should start to taper back to more in the way of showers late and should eventually come to an end around or shortly after midnight. Rainfall totals look to be anywhere from three-quarters of an inch to an inch-and-a-half of rain through most of eastern Pennsylvania and a good chunk of New Jersey, with the best chance for some locally higher amounts, as high as two inches, in North Jersey. As a result, flood watches have been hoisted for North Jersey where the best chance of some flooding may result with the heavier rain totals. While a shower or two may linger after midnight along and south and east of Interstate 95, for most we can expect some clearing sky as a west to northwest breeze starts to pick up and usher in a much drier air mass. Overnight low temperatures should fall into the upper 30s.

Allentown Hourly Forecast

09:44 PM

  • ENE 9 mph
  • 86%

Reading Hourly Forecast

09:45 PM

  • NNE 8 mph
  • 100%

Historical Averages

High Low
Current 48°F 38°F
Average 55°F 35°F
Record 75°F November 09, 1975 19°F November 09, 1967

