Winds diminish tonight into Sunday with the weekend ending on a sunny and milder note

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold with diminishing winds. Low: 28 SUNDAY: Milder with sunshine giving way to increasing clouds and not as windy as Saturday. High: 58 SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a shower later at night. Low: 40

Welcome to the first weekend of Spring, a weekend that will end with some more traditional spring weather after the unseasonably chilly conditions we've experienced the last couple days. Saturday started on a somewhat cloudy note with even a few early morning flurries across the Poconos, but as we moved into the afternoon, skies became mainly clear. The abundant sunshine however didn't help make things that comfortable as northwesterly winds frequently gusted between 30 and 40 miles-per-hour adding an extra chill to the air. The afternoon high temperatures topped out a tad below normal for this time of the year in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees, but with the breeze factored in, it felt more like it was in the upper 30s to low 40s.

The area has been stuck in between an area of high pressure across the Midwest and a deepening and strengthening area of low pressure across northern New England and Atlantic Canada. The tight pressure gradient between these features has helped lead to the gusty winds. Fortunately for tonight into Sunday, high pressure will build overhead allowing our winds to really back down. Skies will be mostly clear tonight and we can expect some pretty chilly low temperatures with lows dropping into the upper 20s. While Sunday will start quite cold, we can expect a milder afternoon as high pressure moves offshore and provides us with more of a southwesterly wind flow. This should help bump afternoon high temperatures up into the upper 50s. Sunday will likely start with hardly a cloud in the sky, but by the afternoon, we can expect mid and high clouds to start to mix in with the sunshine. Bottom line, it will certainly be much more comfortable to be out and about Sunday afternoon.

Late Sunday night into Monday, a cold front will move down from our north while a wave of low pressure slides along the boundary from the west. Skies will turn mostly cloudy and we can expect a couple of showers around, mainly from the wee hours of Monday morning through about mid-morning. Much of the rest of the day looks dry for a lot of locations, but some showers may linger across far southern Pennsylvania into southern New Jersey and Delaware. High temperatures Monday are expected to return to around 50 degrees, but these numbers may be realized early in the day. With the cold front pushing to our south by midday, a reinforcing shot of chilly air will be building back in. Temperatures may drop during the afternoon, and it's possible any leftover showers could mix with or change to a little snow. Little or no accumulation is expected at this time however.

Chilly air will return for Tuesday and Wednesday, but the weather also looks quiet as a large area of Canadian high pressure builds atop the region. We can expect mostly sunny skies both days but high temperatures only in the mid to upper 40s.

High pressure will move off the coast for Thursday allowing our winds to change back to a southerly flow. This will bring back milder air pushing Thursday's high temperatures back into the upper 50s. Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions will remain. Our southerly wind flow will continue Friday meaning even warmer high temperatures back in the low to mid 60s. High pressure off the coast still looks to keep things dry for us, but by late Friday night into Saturday, a few showers may return as a cold front slowly approaches from our west.

Have a great and safe rest of your weekend!