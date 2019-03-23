Winds gust up to 45 mph on Saturday as clouds break for sunshine

TONIGHT: Blustery and colder with a rain or snow shower in the area, especially this evening. Low: 31 SATURDAY: Very windy and chilly with clouds breaking for some sunshine. High: 48 SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cold with diminishing winds. Low: 28

In the wake of a departing low that brought 1.0" to 2.0" of rain to our area over the last two days, the area saw wind gusts into the 40s on Friday as the clouds broke for a little sunshine and temperatures reached into the upper 40s and low 50s. Then as a cold front and upper-level trough started to move through the region late in the afternoon things got pretty interesting. Some of these showers briefly pulsed up into stronger storms which produced not only rain and snow, but also sleet, graupel (or snow pellets), and even hail. In fact, some of you may have seen a mix of a few types of precipitation with the storms that passed through your backyard.

Moving forward through the rest of tonight, rain and snow showers are expected to continue through about midnight before tapering off. However, a few flurries or a snow shower may linger north of the Lehigh Valley most of the night and those may produce a quick coating to an inch on non-paved surfaces. Skies will stay mostly cloudy otherwise, and winds will also stay up with gusts up to 45 miles-per-hour not out of the question. Overnight low temperatures should drop to around 30 degrees, but with the strong winds factored in, it will feel like it’s down into the teens by first thing Saturday morning.

Saturday may start off somewhat cloudy, but expect those clouds to give way to a fair amount of sunshine by the afternoon as an area of high pressure builds closer from the Midwest. A tight pressure gradient will remain across our area due to the squeeze play between the high to our west and low pressure departing across northern New England. This tight pressure gradient will keep winds gusty throughout much of our Saturday with gusts up to 45 miles-per-hour still a possibility. The wind direction will also be out of the northwest bringing in a reinforcing shot of chilly air. Afternoon high temperatures are only expected to top out in the upper 40s, but with the wind factored in, it will feel like it’s down into the 30s. High pressure will build overhead Saturday night into Sunday bringing lighter winds and dry conditions to round out the weekend. We can expect mostly sunny skies Sunday, and with our wind direction becoming more westerly or even southwesterly, some much milder air should build into the region bringing our afternoon highs back into the upper 50s. Sunday will certainly be the more comfortable day of the weekend for outdoor plans, especially by the afternoon.

Monday will feature a return closer to seasonable high temperatures as the numbers drop back into the low 50s. Skies should be mostly cloudy as a cold front drops in from our north, and that front will also bring some intermittent rain throughout the day. With a reinforcing shot of colder air building in behind the cold front, rain will have the chance to change over to a little snow before ending late in the day. Areas north and west of the Lehigh Valley will stand the best chance to see some snow and any sort of accumulation.

Behind Monday’s cold front, temperatures turn chilly again moving through the middle of the week with highs dropping back into the 40s. Fortunately, the weather looks quiet and mostly sunny, just a little windy on Tuesday, as a large area of Canadian high pressure builds in. By Thursday, high temperatures should rebound again well into the 50s as high pressure moves off the coast and our winds turn southwesterly ushering back in milder air. We also look to stay dry with a fair amount of sunshine.

Have a great and safe weekend!

