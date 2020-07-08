BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A 10-year-old boy in Bethlehem sold his toys in an effort to raise money for a local hospital.
Skyler Miller didn't put a price on any of his toys, simply listing them as free with a request for a donation in the amount of the recipient's choice, according to a St. Luke's University Health Network news release. Miller wanted a way to help health care workers working during the pandemic, the health network said.
After two months, he raised $500, and when asked where he’d like the funds to be used he chose St. Luke’s University Hospital-Bethlehem.
When Al Douglass, Senior Consultant, Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, heard about Skyler’s efforts, he wanted himself and the United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley to support him, the health network said. Al and Jill Douglass ensured Skyler’s initial $500 will be matched to provide $1,000 to the hospital.