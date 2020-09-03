PENNSBURG, Pa. - Crews had to remove a more than 100-year-old bell from a church tower in Montgomery County after a leak was discovered in the tower.
The 118-year-old bronze bell was removed by crane Thursday morning from the tower of St Mark's Lutheran Church on Main Street in Pennsburg.
The removal came after the discovery of a long-term leak which had weakened the supports in the tower. The space under the bell was closed off and unable to be used prior to the shutdown, which happened a few weeks later.
Crews removed the leaking roof, lifted out the 1902 bell, and placed it on a trailer. The congregation will need to assess the damage before deciding whether to replace the bell in the tower or another site on the church grounds.
The bell, wheel for the rope pull, and supports will be placed in storage until the congregation reaches a conclusion.
Prior to the bell being placed out-of-service, it was rung before every worship service for over 100 years.