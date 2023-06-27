 Skip to main content
NWS Weather Alert

NWS Weather Alert

NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of New Jersey...and east central Pennsylvania...
including the following counties...in New Jersey...Hunterdon,
Morris, Somerset, Sussex, and Warren. In east central
Pennsylvania...Lehigh and Northampton.

* WHEN...Until Midnight EDT tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be
flooded. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood
with more heavy rain.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Scattered showers and thunderstorms with locally heavy rain
are expected across the watch area this afternoon and
evening. Widespread rainfall amounts of 2-4 inches occurred
on Monday, saturating the ground. Rainfall amounts of 1-2
inches with localized amounts near 3 inches will be possible
with the showers and thunderstorms today. These totals may
result in additional flash flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

2023 Independence Day Events

  • 0
A CAPITOL FOURTH welcomes iconic actor and television host Alfonso Ribeiro to lead the 43rd annual edition of America’s national Independence Day celebration on PBS. Broadcast live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, the celebration will air on PBS and stream on www.pbs.org/a-capitol-fourth and YouTube on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

4th of July Celebration at Sayre Mansion 

 
 

7/4/2023 

 
 

5:00 PM- 9:00 PM 

 
 

The Sayre Mansion 

250 Wyandotte St. 

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania United States 

 
 

Sayre Mansion Independence Day Celebration/ Bethlehem, PA/ sayremansion.com 

 
 
 
 

Allentown Township 4th of July Celebration 

 
 

7/4/2023 

 
 

5:00 pm- 10:00 pm 

 
 

Cedar Beach Park 

 

 

 
 

Firework Celebration/ Cedar Beach Park/ (allentownpa.gov) 

 
 
 
 

Bethlehem City Fireworks 

 
 

7/4/2023 

Rain Date 7/5/2023 

 
 

START 9:15 PM 

 
 

Viewed from City Center Plaza on East Church Street 

 
 

 

 
 
 
 

City of Bethlehem Fireworks 

(ArtsQuest Members Fireworks Party) 

 
 

7/4/2023 

 
 

Around 7:00 PM 

 
 

Highmark Blue Shield Community Stage on the Air Products Town Square, Steel Stacks  

 
 

Independence Day/ Steel Stacks/ steelstacks.org 

 
 
 
 

Dorney Park's Fourth of July Celebration 

 
 

7/4/2023 

 
 

START 9:30 PM 

 
 

Dorney Park 

 
 

Dorney Park's Fourth of July Celebration 

 

 
 
 
 

Eastburg's Big Bang Fireworks  

 
 

7/1/2023 

 
 

Start 3:00 PM 

 
 

East Stroudsburg Community Alliance 

 
 

Eastburg's Big Bang Fireworks | East Stroudsburg Community Alliance | East Stroudsburg, PA 18301 (poconomountains.com) 

 
 
 
 

Easton Heritage Day 

 
 

7/9/2023 

 
 

STARTS 9:30 PM 

 
 

Easton, PA 

 
 

https://heritageday.org/ 

 
 
 
 

Emerald Fire Company Fireworks 

 
 

7/8/2023 

 
 

Start 4:30 PM 

 
 

 

 
 

Facebook 

 
 
 
 

Great American Blast at Coca-Cola Park 

 
 

7/4/2023 

 
 

START 6:00 PM 

FIREWORKS 9:15 pm 

 
 

Coca- Cola Park 

 
 

Great American Blast at Coca-Cola Park 

 
 
 
 

Independence Day Celebration at Woodstone Country Club 

 
 

6/30/2023 

 
 

4:00 pm- 10:00 pm 

 
 

Woodstone Country Club 

 
 

Independence Day Celebration/ Woodstone Counrty Club/ (woodstonegold.com) 

 
 
 
 

Independence Day  

Daniel Boone Homestead 

 
 

7/4/2023 

 
 

START 11:00 AM- 3:00 PM 

 
 

Daniel Boone Homestead 

400 Daniel Boone Road 

Birdsboro, PA 19508 

 
 

Independence Day Daniel Boone Homestead/ Birdsbo, PA 

 
 
 
 

John DeRosa 

 
 

7/4/2023 

 
 

STARTS 5:30 PM- 7:30 PM 

 
 

Highmark Blue Shield Community Stage on the Air Products Town Square, Steel Stacks 

 
 

John DeRosa/ steel stacks/ steelstacks.org 

 
 
 
 

Kutztown Folk Festival 

 
 

7/1/2023- 7/9/2023 

 
 

9:00 AM- 6:00 PM 

 
 

Kutztown Fairgrounds 

225 North Whiteoak Street 

Kutztown, PA 19530 

 
 

https://www.kutztownfestival.com/festival-information 

 
 
 
 

Lehigh Valley Zoo’s Independence Day  

 
 

7/4/2023 

 
 

Start 12:00 PM- 2:00 PM 

 
 

Lehigh Valley Zoo 

 

We will be giving away FREE flags while supplies last! 

Uncle Sam on stilts from Grins and Grins LLC will perform from 12PM-2PM! Listen to patriotic anthems from the Allentown Hobo Band in the barnyard area from 12PM-2PM and check out some themed crafts! 

 

 
 

Independence Day Celebration - Lehigh Valley Zoo (lvzoo.org) 

 
 
 
 

Let Freedom Wing! 

 
 

7/1/2023-7/4/2023 

 
 

START 9:00 AM- 5:00 PM 

 
 

Redeem in Visitor Center 

1700 Hawk Mountain Rd 

Kempton, PA 19529 

Phone: (610) 756-6961 

 

 

Show us you're proud to be an American! Celebrate Independence Day weekend at Hawk Mountain and wear red, white, and blue apparel or accessories to receive half off your trail admission. Mountain Members who wear the colors are eligible to pick a flag for a prize in the Visitor Center! 

 

 
 

Let Freedom Wing/ Hawk Mountain Redeem in Visitor Center/hawkmountain.org 

 
 
 
 

New Hope Chamber of Commerce Fireworks Display 

 
 

7/1/2023 

 
 

9:10 PM 

 
 

Over the Delaware River 

 
 

 

 
 
 
 

Pottstown July 4th Parade 

 
 

7/4/2023 

 
 

START 10:30 AM 

 
 

High and Adams Sts. and continues west to Manatawny Street 

 
 

Pottstown July 4th Parade/ pottstownrotary.org 

 
 
 
 

RSO's July 4th Star Spangled Spectacular 

 
 

7/4/2023 

 
 

START 6:30 PM- 10:30 PM 

 
 

2366 Bernville Rd 

Reading, PA 19605 

 
 

RSO July 4th Star Spangled Spectacular/ Reading, PA 

 
 
 
 

Sing For America 

 
 

7/4/2023 

 
 

START 3:30 PM- 5:00 PM 

 
 

Highmark Blue Shield Community Stage on the Air Products Town Square, Steel Stacks 

 
 

Sing For America/ Steel Stacks/ steelstacks.org 

 
 
 
 

Skytop Lounge Celebration 

 
 

7/4/2023 

 
 

Start 11:00 AM- 3:00 PM 

 
 

South Lawn, Skytop Lodge 

 
 

Skytop Lodge 4th of July | Events | Skytop Lodge | Poconos Resort 

 
 
 
 

Tavern Tan 

 
 

7/4/2023 

 
 

START 9:00 PM- 11:00 PM 

 
 

Highmark Blue Shield Community Stage on the Air Products Town Square, Steel Stacks 

 
 

Tavern Tan/ Steel Stacks/steelstacks.org 

 
 
 
 

The Allentown Band 

 
 

7/4/2023 

 
 

START 7:30 PM- 9:30 PM 

 
 

Levitt Pavilion, Steel Stacks 

 
 

The Allentown Band/Levitt Pavilion Steel Stacks/levittsteelstacks.org 

 
 
 
 

The Borough of Wyomissing’s annual 4th of July Parade 

 
 

7/4/23 

 
 

START 10:00 AM 

 
 

1200 Cleveland Ave. and Wyomissing Blvd 

 
 

 

