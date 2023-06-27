2023 Independence Day Events

Name
Date
Time
Location
Link
4th of July Celebration at Sayre Mansion
7/4/2023
5:00 PM- 9:00 PM
The Sayre Mansion
250 Wyandotte St.
Bethlehem, Pennsylvania United States
Allentown Township 4th of July Celebration
7/4/2023
5:00 pm- 10:00 pm
Cedar Beach Park
Bethlehem City Fireworks
7/4/2023
Rain Date 7/5/2023
START 9:15 PM
Viewed from City Center Plaza on East Church Street
City of Bethlehem Fireworks
(ArtsQuest Members Fireworks Party)
7/4/2023
Around 7:00 PM
Highmark Blue Shield Community Stage on the Air Products Town Square, Steel Stacks
Dorney Park's Fourth of July Celebration
7/4/2023
START 9:30 PM
Dorney Park
Eastburg's Big Bang Fireworks
7/1/2023
Start 3:00 PM
East Stroudsburg Community Alliance
Easton Heritage Day
7/9/2023
STARTS 9:30 PM
Easton, PA
Emerald Fire Company Fireworks
7/8/2023
Start 4:30 PM
Great American Blast at Coca-Cola Park
7/4/2023
START 6:00 PM
FIREWORKS 9:15 pm
Coca- Cola Park
Independence Day Celebration at Woodstone Country Club
6/30/2023
4:00 pm- 10:00 pm
Woodstone Country Club
Independence Day
Daniel Boone Homestead
7/4/2023
START 11:00 AM- 3:00 PM
Daniel Boone Homestead
400 Daniel Boone Road
Birdsboro, PA 19508
John DeRosa
7/4/2023
STARTS 5:30 PM- 7:30 PM
Highmark Blue Shield Community Stage on the Air Products Town Square, Steel Stacks
Kutztown Folk Festival
7/1/2023- 7/9/2023
9:00 AM- 6:00 PM
Kutztown Fairgrounds
225 North Whiteoak Street
Kutztown, PA 19530
Lehigh Valley Zoo’s Independence Day
7/4/2023
Start 12:00 PM- 2:00 PM
Lehigh Valley Zoo
We will be giving away FREE flags while supplies last!
Uncle Sam on stilts from Grins and Grins LLC will perform from 12PM-2PM! Listen to patriotic anthems from the Allentown Hobo Band in the barnyard area from 12PM-2PM and check out some themed crafts!
Let Freedom Wing!
7/1/2023-7/4/2023
START 9:00 AM- 5:00 PM
Redeem in Visitor Center
1700 Hawk Mountain Rd
Kempton, PA 19529
Phone: (610) 756-6961
Show us you're proud to be an American! Celebrate Independence Day weekend at Hawk Mountain and wear red, white, and blue apparel or accessories to receive half off your trail admission. Mountain Members who wear the colors are eligible to pick a flag for a prize in the Visitor Center!
New Hope Chamber of Commerce Fireworks Display
7/1/2023
9:10 PM
Over the Delaware River
Pottstown July 4th Parade
7/4/2023
START 10:30 AM
High and Adams Sts. and continues west to Manatawny Street
RSO's July 4th Star Spangled Spectacular
7/4/2023
START 6:30 PM- 10:30 PM
2366 Bernville Rd
Reading, PA 19605
Sing For America
7/4/2023
START 3:30 PM- 5:00 PM
Highmark Blue Shield Community Stage on the Air Products Town Square, Steel Stacks
Skytop Lounge Celebration
7/4/2023
Start 11:00 AM- 3:00 PM
South Lawn, Skytop Lodge
Tavern Tan
7/4/2023
START 9:00 PM- 11:00 PM
Highmark Blue Shield Community Stage on the Air Products Town Square, Steel Stacks
The Allentown Band
7/4/2023
START 7:30 PM- 9:30 PM
Levitt Pavilion, Steel Stacks
The Borough of Wyomissing’s annual 4th of July Parade
7/4/23
START 10:00 AM
1200 Cleveland Ave. and Wyomissing Blvd