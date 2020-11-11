WILSON, Pa. - The third person charged in a shooting that killed a teenager and injured another man has been taken into custody.
Elijah Ford, 31, was arrested Wednesday in Edenton, North Carolina, said Wilson police.
He is awaiting extradition to Northampton County to face charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, assault and more, police said.
An arrest warrant for Ford, who is from Plainfield, New Jersey but was last known to live in Freemansburg, had been issued Thursday.
Ford is the third person charged in the Sept. 25 shooting that killed 18-year-old Nikal Jones and injured Shadee Johnson.
Ca'Mel Douglas and Aquasay Harris were also charged with first-degree murder and a slew of other offenses. Both are being held in Northampton County Prison.