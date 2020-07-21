Breaking News
Right Now
90°
Clear
- Humidity: 40%
- Cloud Coverage:23%
- Wind: 8 mph
- UV Index: 10 Very High
- Sunrise: 05:49:46 AM
- Sunset: 08:26:48 PM
Today
Sunny to partly cloudy and hot, but not quite as humid.
Tonight
Partly to mostly cloudy with a shower or t-storm around and turning muggy.
Tomorrow
Hot and humid with a mix of clouds and sun; a strong thunderstorm in the afternoon.
- Bethlehem gas leak: Tent removal causes 'geyser' of gas to spew at workers
- State Theatre in Easton announces shows for 2021 season, sets Freddy Awards date
- DA: Stop of stolen car leads to discovery of man's body
- ArtsQuest announces limited outdoor dining, live concerts for Musikfest 2020
- Former Pa. lawmaker gets jail time in child porn case
- Message in a bottle leads to kidney transplant
- Coronavirus cases impact Exeter pool, football team
- Apartments proposed on site of former Bethlehem Drive-In; possible Wawa coming along Freemansburg Ave
- Emmaus council supports state fireworks amendment, approves liquor license for new Wawa
- Airplane makes emergency landing on Route 422 in Berks
