69News Stormcenter Update
Eric Reinert
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Right Now
91°
Clear
- Humidity: 50%
- Cloud Coverage:50%
- Wind: 5 mph
- UV Index: 10 Very High
- Sunrise: 05:50:38 AM
- Sunset: 08:25:49 PM
Today
Hot and humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine; a strong t-storm in spots this afternoon.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy and muggy, a shower or heavy t-storm around early.
Tomorrow
Very warm and humid with intervals of clouds and sunshine, a shower or strong afternoon t-storm.
- 'Bonnie and Clyde' arsonists to serve up to 6 years in prison for barn, car fires
- Quarantine cocktail: Isolating the alcohol problem
- Son of Bern Township vet, homicide victim reflects on father's life
- Easton continues trying to reduce $1 million deficit
- Exeter school board approves school reopening plan
- Montgomery County working to get businesses back on their feet
- Bethlehem closer to B&B zoning changes
- Easton school board approves pandemic plans for band, sports
- Bethlehem Health Bureau announces COVID-19 business visits
- At least 1 dead after crash on I-78 in Bethel Twp.
Trending Headlines
-
Tow truck driver fatally struck by vehicle along I-78
-
At least 1 dead after crash on I-78 in Bethel Twp.
-
Exeter school board approves school reopening plan
-
DA: Officers acted appropriately in arrest at Walmart
-
Lafayette College moves all fall classes online, cuts tuition by 10%
-
Wolf’s new restrictions are putting the squeeze on bars and restaurants. One local restaurant owner has an idea for some relief
-
Former drum corps director awaiting trial in sex assault case sues for severance
-
31 states now on NY, CT, NJ quarantine list as COVID spikes
-
Son of Bern Township vet, homicide victim reflects on father's life
-
'Bonnie and Clyde' arsonists to serve up to 6 years in prison for barn, car fires