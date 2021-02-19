You have permission to edit this article.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM
EST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.

* WHERE...In New Jersey, Warren. In Pennsylvania, Berks, Lehigh
and Northampton.

* WHEN...From 9 AM to 6 PM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact travel during the mid morning into the
afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Much of the snow could come in a quick 1
to 3 hour burst late morning to early afternoon, causing
conditions to rapidly deteriorate. During this time, snow
rates of one inch per hour or more are possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

