NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Warren. In Pennsylvania, Berks, Lehigh and Northampton. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 6 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Much of the snow could come in a quick 1 to 3 hour burst late morning to early afternoon, causing conditions to rapidly deteriorate. During this time, snow rates of one inch per hour or more are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&