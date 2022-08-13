BERWICK, Pa. -- Saturday night brought another tragic development related to a house fire in Nescopeck, Luzerne County that killed 10 people last week.
One person was killed and 17 others hurt when they were struck by a vehicle that drove through a fundraiser for the fire victims' families held in neighboring Columbia County, according to state police. The same suspect then allegedly assaulted and killed a woman in a separate incident.
It all started around 6:15 p.m. outside the Intoxicology Department in Berwick when a man drove through a crowd gathered for a fundraiser.
Police said the suspect fled and then was then involved in a separate incident a short time later in which he allegedly assaulted a female in Nescopeck and killed her.
Police said the suspect is in custody. His name has yet to be released.
"This is a complete tragedy in a community where there has already been tragedy," said State Trooper Anthony Petroski.
Police said they are still investigating to determine if the suspect intentionally drove through the crowd.
A statement from the Intoxicology Department said: "Today was an absolute tragedy. We will be closed until further notice. Please respect our privacy while we grieve and try to process the events that occurred. Thank you."
The Berwick mayor posted on Facebook that his prayers go out to all involved.
Tonight's fundraiser followed last Friday's deadly fire that killed three children and seven adults. Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.
Stay with 69 News and wfmz.com for updates on this breaking story.