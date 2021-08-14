ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Police were called to a fight involving multiple people on Saturday.
It happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 1600 blk. of Hamilton Street.
Police say once on scene they found a man suffering from head wounds. He was treated on scene and taken to an area hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive.
The Allentown Police Department is asking anyone with information to call Detectives at 610-437-7721 or the Police Desk at 610-437-7753 (ext. 1).
Tips can remain anonymous.