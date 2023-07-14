Here's a look at our top stories Friday morning. For more, watch 69 News or go to WFMZ.com.
69 News morning NETCAST for 7/14/23
69 News
Right Now
79°
Partly Cloudy
- Humidity: 74%
- Cloud Coverage: 68%
- Wind: 5 mph
- UV Index: 6 High
- Sunrise: 05:43:08 AM
- Sunset: 08:31:54 PM
Today
Mostly cloudy and not as hot but still humid with a shower or thunderstorm in the morning, then a few in the afternoon or evening, but plenty of dry time in between.
Tonight
Partly cloudy and muggy with a shower or thunderstorm, mainly in the evening.
Tomorrow
Partly sunny, warm, and humid with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm, but much of the day remains dry.
- Sticky with a few thunderstorm chances through next week as an unsettled pattern continues
- Nighttime construction scheduled for I-78 in Lehigh County next week
- Multiple agencies offer flood recovery help at ETSD administration building
- Bethlehem planners advance ArtsQuest's new Southside cultural center
- New apartment building at Bethlehem's 'gateway' gets green light from planners
- Athletes brave the heat at Bash at the Beach basketball tournament
- Lowhill Twp. nixes Route 100 warehouse proposal
- PUC votes to allow sale of water system owned by Shenandoah in Schuylkill to Aqua Pennsylvania Inc.
- 'Best of everything': Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market celebrating 70th anniversary with deals, prizes
- 'Lost & Found in the Flash Flood' : Family recalls harrowing rescue and more
