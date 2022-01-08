Today

Freezing rain and sleet in the morning changing to rain during the afternoon. A little breezy at times, certainly later. Untreated roads will be slippery.

Tonight

Rain and drizzle early in the evening; cloudy for a while, then some late clearing; breezy.

Tomorrow

Brisk and cold with a mix of clouds and sun. There might be a stray flurry, mainly north of the area.