TONIGHT: Mainly clear and seasonably chilly. Low: 25
MONDAY: Increasing clouds and cooler; a bit of snow, sleet, and rain arriving late in the day. High: 42
MONDAY NIGHT: A mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain; snow/sleet accumulation generally 1-3" with less south of I-78 and a bit more in the Poconos/NW New Jersey. Ice accumulation 0.10" or less. Low: 32
THE BIG PICTURE
Some low clouds, and even some patchy fog took us through first thing Sunday morning, but eventually by midday skies turned brighter and temperatures turned milder as a southwest breeze kicked up raising afternoon high temperatures to between 50 and 55 degrees. We'll start the new week with our next storm, which is looking a bit colder and more wintry as of late, with a mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and plain rain from roughly the mainline PA Turnpike and I-195 in New Jersey and points north. South of that line it's mainly rain, but the further north you travel from it, the more in the way of snow and ice you'll see, and several stand a good chance to pick up at least a few inches of snow. The highest snow totals should occur across the Poconos and far northern New Jersey. Some light ice accumulation will also be possible making for some slippery travel conditions late Monday into Monday night and lingering into early Tuesday morning. We'll dry things out towards the middle of the week ahead with seasonably cool but not cold temperatures, mostly in the 40s. A bit of milder air will try to build back in for Wednesday and Thursday before it turns cooler again for Friday as another storm system could potentially bring a mixed bag of precipitation.
FORECAST DETAILS
TONIGHT
Mainly clear skies are expected tonight with high pressure briefly moving overhead leading to lighter winds and overnight lows at seasonably chilly levels in the mid 20s.
MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT
We're tracking a storm for the early part of the week, initially a low up in the Great Lakes before a new one redevelops off the East Coast. Just how the "transfer" between the two takes place will dictate what our area sees. The greatest impacts and steadiest precipitation should occur Monday evening and overnight. We continue to think the Poconos and northern New Jersey will see mostly snow for the duration of this storm system, although a little sleet and freezing rain could still mix in occasionally. These northern areas should see the highest snowfall totals, generally 3 to 5 inches with a few highest elevation spots perhaps getting up to 6 inches. Some of those 3 to 5 inch totals may very well work as far south as the Slate Belt and northern Northampton County as well. Less than a tenth of an inch of ice is expected. Now for the I-78 corridor and Schuylkill County, the forecast has certainly trended colder and more wintry in the last 24 hours. Precipitation may start briefly as some rain and sleet late Monday afternoon, but as the intensity of the precipitation picks up heading into Monday evening, the cooling of the atmosphere should allow for a change to more in the way of snow. The snow should mix with or even change over to sleet and freezing rain working through the overnight. In general, anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of snow/sleet accumulation is expected across the I-78 corridor and Schuylkill County with no more than a tenth of an inch of ice accumulation. For those south of I-78 down to the mainline PA Turnpike and I-195 in New Jersey, a coating to an inch of snow/sleet is expected with no more than a tenth of an inch of ice. For most of the Delaware Valley, southern New Jersery, and Delaware, it's pretty much all rain for the majority of this storm system, although a little snow and ice may be seen at the very onset late Monday. So the bottom line is, many of us will need to plan on some slippery travel conditions Monday evening and Monday night, perhaps lingering into a portion of the Tuesday morning rush. The greatest impacts will occur across the Poconos and far northern New Jersey.
TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
Our storm quickly departs early Tuesday, with just a few lingering rain or snow showers early in the day, then remaining mostly cloudy for a while before some sun returns late. It will also be a little breezy behind our exiting system. There's no real cold air around for this departing storm to drag down, so it will stay seasonably cool and not cold with highs mostly in the lower 40s. We'll inch back to around 50 degrees on Wednesday, with partly sunny skies expected during the day then clouds increasing overnight with a few showers possible as a weak low pressure system crosses the region. Some clearing is expected as Thursday progresses with a bit of a breeze and a mild surge of air getting high temperatures back into the upper 50s. Another more significant storm system may impact the region for Friday, but much uncertainty surrounds the exact track and evolution of this storm which will ultimately determine exactly what type of precipitation we see. Stay tuned!