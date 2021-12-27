Many would likely agree, our holiday weekend weather wrapped up on a good note Sunday as plenty of sunshine returned along with mild temperatures by late December standards, despite a brisk breeze at times. Afternoon highs reached the upper 40s to lower 50s in many spots. The rest of the week, and the rest of the year for that matter, looks "active", with a series of disturbances bringing the chance of unsettled weather at a fairly rapid pace, averaging every other day. So for now, that means Monday, Tuesday night into Wednesday, and then again Thursday may bring some wet weather. While rain is what likely falls from most of these disturbances, the air looks to be just cold enough on Monday for a light wintry mix and a slushy accumulation for several. Temperatures through the end of 2021 will be near or a little above average, with no bitter cold in the immediate future.
MONDAY
Another area of low pressure will approach the region from our west on Monday and drive a warm front into the region. The result will be yet again skies clouding up and another round of precipitation moving through the area. This time however, the air looks to be cold enough that when this precipitation arrives, it will come in the form of some snow and sleet. We expect this to arrive late this morning or around midday, then continue into the afternoon, eventually mixing with and even changing over to some light rain or freezing rain. A slushy coating to an inch of snow/sleet accumulation along with a light glaze of ice can’t entirely be ruled out, but this storm system will only have very minor impacts. With high temperatures also expected to be above freezing for most Monday in the middle 30s, any accumulation that does occur should be mostly on non-paved and elevated surfaces. Higher elevations to the north and west may be a little colder with highs closer to freezing, and that may make it slightly easier for accumulations to occur on paved surfaces, certainly anything that hasn't been treated. For that matter, the National Weather Service has placed Lebanon, Schuylkill, Luzerne, Carbon, Monroe, and Pike Counties under a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from late Monday morning through Monday evening. Expect precipitation to taper back to just some spotty rain showers or a touch of drizzle or freezing drizzle Monday evening before eventually ending overnight.
TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY
Tuesday looks to be mainly dry, although still mostly cloudy, with afternoon highs turning milder again back into the upper 40s. A front will be stalled just to our south Tuesday, and another wave of low pressure is expected to move along the boundary towards the region. At this time, it appears that low will send yet another round of rain our way Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with perhaps a bit of drying and clearing later Wednesday. Afternoon highs Wednesday are expected to stay mild reaching the upper 40s. More mild upper 40s for highs are expected Thursday as rather cloudy skies and a chance for some rain remains in the forecast thanks to a stalled front along the coast combined with an area of low pressure moving northward along the front.
FRIDAY
Our final day of 2021 looks to be a quiet one weather-wise as our active and fast-moving weather pattern may finally take a brief break. Low pressure and a front along the coast from Thursday will push well out to sea for Friday allowing a broad area of high pressure to build in from the Midwest. The result should be a return to mostly sunny skies along with closer to seasonable temperatures. Highs are expected to drop back into the low 40s. Still, it doesn’t look like any harshly cold air will be building in anytime soon.