You're waking up to a case of meteorological déjà vu on Friday, as it's another damp, dreary, and drizzly morning with areas of dense fog. While the fog and drizzle eventually burn off, the clouds may be reluctant to do so. That means yet another gray and gloomy day in what has been a string of them to wrap up the year. Yet despite the lack of sun, it's a pretty mild pattern nonetheless, with highs on Friday into the low to mid 50s, even with all the clouds. While a spotty shower can't be ruled out later today through New Year's Eve tonight, we are mainly dry through the ball/peep drop. That changes on Saturday, as periods of rain develop and lead to a wet start to 2022, with a half inch to an inch of rain likely Saturday into Saturday night. A cold front will sweep through Sunday, as morning showers give way to a drier but windier and much colder afternoon and night. It will feel like winter on Monday, as the sun finally returns but the warmth does not, with Monday's highs only around freezing and a brisk breeze making it feel colder still.
TODAY
Initially, we were hopeful for some sunshine to wrap up the year today. That looks less likely now, as we'll have another cloudy and drizzly start with some locally dense fog this morning. The fog may lift and the drizzle will end, but clouds are expected to hang tough most of the day. Despite the clouds, it's an even milder day, so we're keeping that promise despite the lack of sunshine, as highs get up into the low to mid 50s come this afternoon. A spotty shower or two can't be ruled out, but a mostly dry albeit a mostly cloudy day is currently expected.
NEW YEAR'S EVE
Mild and mainly dry are the main themes for New Year's Eve celebrations tonight, with lots of clouds and some patchy fog greeting you on your way out to ring in the new year. While there may be a spotty shower or two, any steadier rain will hold off closer to sunrise Saturday morning. Lows will be relatively balmy for a late December/early January night, when we should be well down in the 20s. Instead, we'll be treated to upper 40s overnight, even milder than we should be during a typical day this time of year!
NEW YEAR'S DAY AND SUNDAY
We'll ring in 2022 with what looks to be an unsettled weekend, as a juicier storm brings what likely will be some steadier rain our way on Saturday, albeit with warm highs that are expected to reach the mid and upper 50s. Showers may linger into Sunday as a cold front crosses the region later in the afternoon. We’ll likely still hang on to some of that warm air from Saturday, as highs are still expected to reach the upper 50s. Those numbers will likely be realized in the morning through early afternoon, then will slowly start to drop later in the afternoon, as colder air starts building in behind our cold front. By Sunday night, we can expect quite the difference in our weather as low temperatures are expected to plummet into the more seasonable mid 20s with gusty winds making for wind chills down into the teens.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
High pressure will slowly build in from our west on Monday while a cold front and low pressure system will continue their journey eastward out to sea. The squeeze play between the departing storm system and our high pressure to the west will ensure our winds remain gusty on Monday. The northwesterly flow and dip in the jet stream will also ensure our weather finally feels like winter Monday, and it may in fact turn out to be the coldest day of the season so far. While skies are expected to turn out rather sunny, high temperatures will struggle to get above freezing, and with winds gusting up to 30 miles-per-hour, you can bet those wind chills will be well down into the 20s, and even some teens, even during the afternoon. We can expect plenty of sunshine Tuesday with much lighter winds as high pressure builds overhead. High temperatures should also climb back to more seasonable levels around 40 degrees, so the day certainly won’t feel as harsh as Monday does.
