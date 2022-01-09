TONIGHT: A bit of rain and drizzle around early; otherwise, turning breezy with some clearing late. Low: 21
MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds, brisk, and cold. High: 28
MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy, and bitterly cold. Low: 10
BIG PICTURE
Our Sunday was a bit of a slippery one in several locations as a cold front approaching the area from the west brought some freezing rain. Most locations across the heart of our area saw no more than a tenth of an inch of ice accumulation; however, those around the Interstate 80 corridor and Interstate 81 corridor saw a bit more, perhaps as much as a quarter of an inch, which created more travel problems and accidents in those locations. The aforementioned cold front will come blasting through tonight bringing with it by far the coldest air of the season so far as we start the new week. The new week doesn't look to bring any stand out storms, but temperatures will take the main headline early on. By mid to late week, temperatures look to return closer to seasonable levels and hence no-where near as harsh conditions for any venturing outdoors. The next real storm system to watch may not come until next weekend, say sometime between Saturday and Sunday, with a chance for some snow. Of course that is a long ways off, and a lot can and likely will change between now and then, so stay tuned!
FORECAST DETAILS
TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT
The aforementioned cold front to our west will cross our region tonight kicking up northwest winds and ushering in more cold air. Any leftover rain or drizzle this evening will gradually taper off, and then we'll see cloudy skies eventually giving way to some clearing late. Tonight's lows will eventually drop back into the lower 20s, so we'll need to be on the lookout for a refreeze of any leftover standing water which could lead to some slick spots by the Monday morning rush. Also, with the winds turning gusty, by sunrise Monday, we can expect those real feel temperatures to be as low as 10 degrees. More in the way of sunshine is expected to return for Monday, mixed with some clouds, and the occasional flurry or snow shower is also possible later in the day mainly north of the Lehigh Valley thanks to that northwest breeze blowing over the Great Lakes. Monday’s highs are only expected to reach the upper 20s, but wind chills will likely be in the teens for much of the day. A weak disturbance dropping in from our north Monday night may spark a flurry or snow shower, especially north of the Lehigh Valley; otherwise, skies should be partly cloudy. Monday night's lows should drop to around 10 degrees, but wind chills will be around or just below 0 degrees!
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Get ready for the coldest air of the season by far to arrive! Arctic high pressure will move atop the area Tuesday bringing dry and sunny conditions along with a bit less wind, however, temperatures will still be extremely cold. Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday morning will be in or around the single digits, and once wind chills are factored in, it will feel closer to 0 degrees. Tuesday afternoon highs will be lucky to even get to 20 degrees and wind chills during the day will still be in the single digits to low teens. Wednesday afternoon shouldn't be as harsh with even less wind and highs back into the mid 30s along with a mix of sun and clouds.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
After getting through a very cold start to the week, high temperatures make a rebound for the mid to late portion of the week as high pressure moves to our south and offshore allowing our wind flow to become more southwesterly. Highs Thursday look to return to around 40 degrees and nighttime lows should also be returning to the more seasonable 20s. A weak cold front will drop in from the northwest Thursday leading to increasing clouds, and perhaps a stray rain or snow shower, certainly north and west, although the large majority of the area should remain dry. Thursday's cold front drops to our south for Friday providing a slight drop in temperatures, although certainly nothing too extreme. Look for highs Friday to reach the mid to upper 30s which is pretty close to normal for this time of the year. The day should also be dry under a mix of sun and clouds courtesy of high pressure.
THE WEEKEND
Uncertainty surrounds the weekend as it appears possible an area of low pressure will affect the region some time between Saturday and Sunday. There are still many question marks surrounding just how strong this low will be and where it will track. Will it move in from our west and transfer to a low offshore? Will it be more of just a coastal low? Or will it just be a clipper system moving through? All of these scenarios seem equally possible at this time, so at this point, we'll call it a chance for some snow later in the day Saturday into Saturday night, perhaps lingering into Sunday morning. This forecast of course will likely change, so stay tuned throughout the week ahead for updates. Bottom line, temperatures look to remain seasonably chilly with highs throughout the weekend in the low to mid 30s.