The Biggs family does not play by the rules on Thanksgiving.
They're skipping the turkey and mashed potatoes and bringing on the pizza and cookies.
"I made pizza for years for the family using a sheet pan and things like that. Covid hit and my daughter was at gymnastics 5-6 hours on a Saturday and I was bored out of my mind," said Brett Biggs, Founder of Pizza by Biggzee.
That boredom quickly turned into Pizza by Biggzee- a 'pay it forward' pizza pick up concept as a way to make people happy during the dark days of quarantine.
"I started reading dough books for pizza techniques and things like that to perfect what I'm doing and I got pretty good at it i guess and my wife started to farm me out to come of her coworkers and that kind of spiraled so I said let's have some fun with it," said Biggs.
Brett Biggs continues to have fun with it, serving his family pizza on Thanksgiving day.
Pizza has since grown to include pepperoni rolls on the menu and his daughter's favorite.
"Garlic bread," said Reagan Biggs
But what's pizza on Thanksgiving without dessert? While some families do Pumpkin Pie, The Biggs family does cookies.
"My grandmother passed in 2007 but prior she would make her cutout cookies by the hundreds," said Biggs. "As a tradition on Thanksgiving morning, we always make her cookies using her sheet pans and her cookie cutters."
The tradition continues to be carried out, even by his daughter who says her favorite part of the process is, well...
"Eating them," said Reagan Biggs.
And while it might not everybody's go-to, pizza and cookies on Thanksgiving can show that sometimes, it's not about what's on the plate but rather, who's sitting with you at the table.
To get your name on the list for pizza you can head to pizzabybiggzee.com. Brett says these pizzas don't cost anything; he just asks that you pay it forward.