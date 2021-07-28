ADP (Automatic Data Processing), with offices in Allentown, Scranton and Wayne, Pa., reported fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and full fiscal year results that were uniformly up and exceeded the Zacks Consensus EPS (Earnings Per Share) Estimate by 6.19%, according to Yahoo News.
However, Wall Street was not impressed, and ADP’s stock price was down nearly $2.00 per share shortly after the market opened. ADP is closely watched as a harbinger of the economy and the stock price drop, after showing positive results, could be a reflection of the market uncertainty caused by the Centers for Disease Control revising their mask wearing recommendation yesterday.
ADP also issued guidance for its fiscal year 2022 and it projected positive results business-wide and in each operating segment.
“This past year brought unprecedented change for employers and workers around the world, but as always we remained focused on delivering exceptional value to our clients. We are proud of our results for fiscal year 2021. The dedication and resilience demonstrated by our associates resulted in sales, revenue, and earnings growth that was consistently ahead of our own expectations," said Carlos Rodriguez, President and Chief Executive Officer, ADP, in a statement. "Our strong outlook for fiscal year 2022 reflects our conviction that ADP will continue to lead the market as demand for our world-class HCM solutions and expertise grows."
Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
ADP had a good year.
Compared to last year’s fourth quarter, revenues increased 11% to $3.7 billion and increased 9% on an organic constant currency basis. Net earnings increased 31% to $538 million, and adjusted net earnings increased 4% to $512 million.
For the full 2021 fiscal year, revenues increased 3% to $15.0 billion, a 2% increase in organic constant currency. Net earnings increased 5% to $2.6 billion, and adjusted net earnings increased 1% to $2.6 billion.
Adjusted EBIT for the year increased 1% to $3.4 billion, and adjusted EBIT margin decreased 40 basis points to 22.6%. The adjusted EBIT margin decrease was driven by higher incentive costs and growth investments partially offset by gains from operating efficiencies and digital transformation and procurement initiatives.
Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Segment Results
All business segments contributed to the positive news.
Employer Services offers a comprehensive range of global HCM and Human Resources Outsourcing solutions. Compared to last year, Employer Services revenues increased 10% on a reported basis and 8% on an organic constant currency basis for the fourth quarter, and increased 1% on a reported basis and were flat on an organic constant currency basis for the fiscal year.
Employer Services new business bookings increased 174% for the fourth quarter and increased 23% for the fiscal year. Employer Services client revenue retention was up 170 basis points for the fiscal year to 92.2%. U.S. pays per control increased 8% for the fourth quarter and decreased 3% for the fiscal year.
PEO Services provides comprehensive employment administration outsourcing solutions. Compared to last year PEO Services revenues increased 12% for the fourth quarter and increased 7% for the fiscal year. PEO Services revenues excluding zero-margin benefits pass-throughs increased 20% for the fourth quarter and increased 8% for the fiscal year. Paid PEO (Professional Employer Organization) worksite employees during the fourth quarter increased to 616,000 from 548,000 the prior year.
Included within the results of the segments above is Interest on Funds Held for Clients. The company claims that client funds are invested in accordance with prudent and conservative investment guidelines, and most of the investment portfolio is rated AAA/AA.
Compared to last year Interest on funds held for clients decreased 10% to $103 million for the fourth quarter and decreased 23% to $422 million for the fiscal year. Average client funds balances increased 22% to $29.3 billion for the fourth quarter and increased 5% to $27.4 billion for the fiscal year.
Fiscal 2022 Outlook
"Excellent execution across our business, together with our steady investments in sales, product, technology, and our digital transformation, have positioned us favorably for an improving global economy," said Kathleen Winters, Chief Financial Officer, ADP. "Our new guidance anticipates solid revenue and bookings growth and improved profitability supported by growth in pays-per-control, further gains in sales productivity, and a continued disciplined approach to expenses."
The consolidated fiscal 2022 Outlook expects revenue growth of 6% to 7%;adjusted EBIT margin expansion of 25 to 50 basis points; diluted EPS growth of 8% to 10% and adjusted diluted EPS growth of 9% to 11%.
Employer Services expects revenue growth of 4% to 6%; margin expansion of 50 to 75 basis points; new business bookings growth of 10% to 15%; client revenue retention decrease of approximately 75 basis points and increase in U.S. pays per control of 4% to 5%.
PEO Services revenue growth is anticipated to be 9% to 11%; services revenue, excluding zero-margin benefits pass-throughs, expects growth of 10% to 12% with a margin decrease of 25 to 75 basis points and average worksite employee count growth of 9% to 11%.
In fiscal 2022 interest on funds held for clients is expected to be $405 to $415 million based on anticipated growth in client funds balances of 8% to 10% from $27.4 billion in fiscal 2021, and an average yield that is anticipated to decrease about 10 basis points to 1.4% as compared to 1.5% in fiscal 2021.
ADP (Nasdaq: ADP) provides human capital management solutions including cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solutions that combine HR, payroll, talent, time, tax and benefits administration, as well as business outsourcing services, analytics and compliance expertise.