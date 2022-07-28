NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Berks, southeastern Lehigh, northwestern Bucks and south central Northampton Counties through 500 PM EDT... At 434 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Ancient Oaks, or 7 miles southwest of Allentown, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Allentown, Easton, Bethlehem, Emmaus, Quakertown, Wilson, Bedminster, Hellertown, Ferndale, West Easton, Riegelsville, Glendon, Pleasant Valley, Zionsville, Ancient Oaks, Lehigh University, Claussville, Springtown, Old Orchard and Catasauqua. This includes the following highways... Northeast Extension between mile markers 43 and 60. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 48 and 76. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH