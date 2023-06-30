TODAY: Hazy sunshine. High: 85
TONIGHT: Hazy at times with mostly cloudy skies. Low: 62
SATURDAY: Clouds and some sun with a spotty shower or thunderstorm. High: 82 Low: 65
THE BIG PICTURE
An Air Quality Alert remains in effect today (Code Orange). Smoke from Canadian wildfires will continue to linger across the region with the worst of it the first half of the day. Skies will still be occasionally hazy, and you still may smell the smoke from time to time. Strenuous outdoor activities should be limited, and those who suffer from respiratory issues should remain indoors. Other than the smoky/hazy skies, Thursday was quiet and finally entirely dry across the whole region with afternoon highs reaching the lower 80s. Dewpoints dropped back into the more comfortable 50s. The daytime Friday should remain dry with still some lingering smoke/haze, primarily in the morning, otherwise a fair amount of sunshine with seasonable highs in the 80s and still relatively comfortable humidity values. Shower and storm chances return for the upcoming holiday weekend as an unsettled and summery pattern returns. The summer-time warmth and humidity will likely remain as we start next week and approach the 4th of July holiday. The scattered storms from the weekend also look to hang around into the start of next week, and at least a couple storms may be possible for the 4th of July, though the coverage may be more spotty compared to the weekend and Monday.
FORECAST DETAILS
TODAY
Some smoke and haze is expected to linger today which may improve more-so by the afternoon. Sunshine should mix with clouds otherwise throughout the day Friday as high temperatures climb to seasonable levels in the mid 80s. Humidity values will remain comfortable. The humidity will go up somewhat Friday night along with increasing clouds, and a stray shower or thunderstorm may approach from the west, however the further east one goes from Interstate 81, the lesser the chances it seems to see any showers or storms. Friday night's lows should drop into the mid 60s.
THE WEEKEND
Summery conditions return for the holiday weekend but there's still no sustained hot weather in our forecast through early July. Humidity levels go back up a bit and so does the chance for showers and thunderstorms. The weekend itself doesn't look like a washout; however, we may see a stray shower or thunderstorm on Saturday with more numerous showers and thunderstorms developing on Sunday. High temperatures will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s this weekend.
MONDAY AND THE 4TH OF JULY
The unsettled pattern that sets up over the weekend will likely remain into the very start of the new week. Monday as of now looks to once again feature widely scattered showers and thunderstorms along with seasonable high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, but also sticky humidity values. Latest forecast model guidance suggests the chance for a shower or storm may be a little higher now for the 4th of July compared to previous forecasts, although the coverage doesn't look to be as great as the weekend or Monday. Still, a trough will remain over the region with continued humid air. So we'll call it a chance for a couple showers or a storm for the 4th at this point, but certainly not a washout, with high temperatures remaining seasonable in the mid 80s.