ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Allentown police arrested a man accused in a burglary after he was spotted allegedly lurking behind the shopping center he was accused of breaking into.
Augusto C. Collazo, of South 15th Street in Allentown, faces burglary and related charges in connection with a break-in at an Allen Street shopping center on Dec. 11. District Judge Patricia Engler arraigned the 58-year-old Tuesday, setting bail at $50,000.
Police were dispatched to the Allen Street Shopping Center on Dec. 12 to investigate a reported burglary. Officers spoke with an employee at one of the businesses in the strip mall, who reported finding a hammer laying in a back room, according to the criminal complaint. She also reported finding a keypad ripped off a safe.
Nothing was reported missing, but police said the safe was damaged from someone trying to break into it.
Court records do not specify at which store the burglary occurred.
The store’s video surveillance reportedly revealed a man wearing a dark blue top and black pants coming in the back door about 7:30 p.m. the night before and using a yellow crowbar to try to open the safe, according to court records.
Authorities said the video also showed the man riding a purple bicycle in front of the store minutes before the break-in. His face was uncovered, and his picture was given to patrol officers.
On Tuesday, patrol officers said they noticed a man “lurking” around the 1400 block of Allen Street behind the shopping center. He was stopped and identified as Collazo. During an interview with police, he allegedly acknowledged he was the man in the video riding a bicycle outside the shopping center the night of the burglary.
Collazo now faces single counts of burglary, criminal trespass and criminal mischief. He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing.