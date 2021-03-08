ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Allentown police responding to an early-morning melee outside a South Fourth Street restaurant report that several people in the crowd rushed officers as they tried to arrest some involved in the fight.
Authorities charged Nathanael Rodriguez-Garcia, Feliciano Rodriguez-Guerra and Cristian Calderon-Ventura with causing a riot for their roles in the fracas Saturday morning outside the Nova Restaurant and Lounge.
Allentown police were dispatched to the 1800 block of South Fourth Street about 1:30 a.m. for a report of a fight. Officers arrived to find several people in the parking lot throwing punches, according to a criminal complaint.
Police said the large crowd appeared to be filming the officers. One officer reported telling several people to back away as they were “rushing on officers,” who were trying to make an arrest. Authorities report the officer had to push several people back, who allegedly ignored orders and kept moving toward police.
Court records indicate that another fight broke out in front of the neighboring Big Woody’s. A woman allegedly took a few swings at an officer as he kept pushing her away from the other officers. That’s when Calderon-Ventura – who reportedly kept putting a cell phone in the officer’s face – allegedly pushed the officer away from the woman.
Police said he’d previously been told to leave the area.
The officer reportedly tried arresting the 24-year-old Calderon-Ventura by taking him to the ground but he wouldn’t go down, according to records. Other officers became involved until he was taken into custody.
Police said Rodriguez-Garcia was in a large group that was told to leave. Officers said several people within the group began fighting all around them. Authorities allege the 23-year-old sprinted toward another man and twice punched him in the face.
Rodriguez-Guerra was allegedly among those who ignored orders to leave and was seen assaulting someone in the crowd. The 20-year-old resisted arrest as he was taken into custody, according to records.
Police said the “very large crowd” was screaming at officers and filming the incident, and that someone fired several shots near Big Woody’s.
Calderon-Ventura, of South Jefferson Street, and Rodriguez-Guerra, of West South Street, each face single counts of riot, resisting arrest, failure to disperse and disorderly conduct. District Judge Karen Devine arraigned each defendant hours after their arrests, setting bail for each at $15,000 with a 10 percent cash option. As of Monday, they remained in custody after failing to post bail.
Rodriguez-Garcia, of West South Street, faces single counts of riot, failure to disperse, simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment. His bail was also set at $15,000 with a 10 percent cash option. He was released from custody on Saturday following his arraignment after someone posted $1,500 cash bail on his behalf.
It’s not immediately clear from court records whether anyone else involved in the melee is facing charges.