ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown is launching a new program aimed at vaccinating city residents who have difficulty leaving their homes.
To qualify for an in-home vaccination, you must be an Allentown resident and have a health condition that makes leaving the house very difficult, according to a news release from the city.
If you, a family member, or a client meet these conditions, you can call the city's Homebound Vaccine Hotline at 610-260-0360, and leave a clear message with your name, phone number and address.
Prompts on the Homebound Vaccine Hotline are in English and Spanish.
It may take several days to receive a return call due to the volume of requests and time of your call, according to the city. All qualifying residents will be scheduled based on the supply of vaccine.
Allentown EMS Chief of Operations Eric Gratz said, “This partnership leverages strengths from both EMS and our Health Bureau to reach citizens who may not otherwise get vaccinated."
“The Allentown Health Bureau is ready immediately to partner with Allentown EMS to make sure that our citizens with mobility issues and those who need highly specialized transportation can be vaccinated in the comfort of their homes,” said Allentown Health Bureau Director Vicky Kistler.