WARNING: some of the images and subject matter in this story are extremely graphic, and may be hard to hear or see.
An American citizen has been killed by Russian artillery fire in Ukraine. Ukrainian officials say Russian forces opened fire on civilians in northern Ukraine on Thursday.
James Whitney Hill from Minnesota has been identified among the dozens of victims in the attack.
"He helped anybody who crossed his path, that he could to a fault. To a fault. Jim was somebody the world needs more of," said Karin Moseley, the victim's friend.
Hill's sister says he stayed in Ukraine to support his partner, who is seeking life-extending treatments for her Multiple Sclerosis.