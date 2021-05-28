SPRING TWP., Pa. | A mixture of excitement and some apprehension circulate this Memorial Day weekend, as the unofficial summer begins, and many hope for a different summer than last year.
In a way, some say it feels like a welcome change of pace, to have something else to occupy them other than the pandemic.
For instance, this holiday weekend will see the highest Memorial Day gas prices since 2014.
"Absolutely ridiculous," said Kayla Ruge from West Lawn. "I can't even believe it."
"I looked at them, and I was like this reminds me of 2008. When I was a little kid and everything was super high," added Isabella Etter from Exeter Township.
With loosening COVID restrictions, the PA Turnpike is projecting more than 2.1 million people to be traveling over the holiday weekend, which has some travelers concerned.
"Yeah I'm a little worried that. I don't think it's going to be the best," said Ruge. "I'm concerned about people getting [in] accidents and stuff cause more people are traveling, seeing as they haven't been able to get out and see their families during the pandemic."
Meanwhile, one motorist from New Jersey paying a visit to an old friend is still adjusting to the slowly changing travel dynamics heading into the Memorial Day Weekend.
"Everybody's out here with no masks, I still feel weird with mine," the man noted. "But it's cool, as long as you're around certain people you're cool with you know they protect themselves it's all good."
Although he says traffic so far hasn't been particularly bad, as the holiday weekend begins.
"Travel has been pretty good so far. No problems on the road," he added. "There's a couple stupid people on the road but other than that it's been really smooth sailing for me."
With more than 700,000 expected to travel on the PA Turnpike Friday, it'll be the busiest day of the weekend.
PennDOT announced they will suspend all road work through Monday.