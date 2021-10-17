A fundraiser in Berks County is benefitting a charity helping local children battling cancer.
The Red Corner Benefit, held each October, took place on Saturday in Douglassvile, Union Township.
This year's event was toned down because of the pandemic.
There was lots of music but no kids games or activities this time around.
Each year a new child is chosen with the help of all previous recipient families, friends, and organizers of RCB.
The 2021 Red Corner Benefit was dedicated to 2-year-old Ellie Makarevitz. Ellie was born with a tumor on her tailbone.