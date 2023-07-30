UPPER SOUTHAMPTON TWP., Pa. - The hunt is on for two armed men who robbed a 7-Eleven in Bucks County early Sunday morning.
The two suspects robbed the convenience store on Street Road in Upper Southampton Township, police said.
The first suspect was wearing a navy hoodie, black pants with a wide gray stripe down each leg, dark sneakers with some white near the soles and yellow gloves. He was caught on a security camera brandishing a black semi-automatic handgun.
The second suspect was wearing a navy Reebok hoodies, black pants, glasses and gray gloves.
The two men are believed to have robbed another 7-Eleven in Montgomery Township less than an hour before this robbery.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Upper Southampton Police Department.