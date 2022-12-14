Beginning January 1, 2023, system-member libraries will be clearing overdue fees from all patron accounts as part of their fine free policy change.
Additionally, all traditional library materials including books, audio and visual materials will no longer accrue fines for being late.
The change to remove the outdated financial barrier was unanimously accepted by all system library directors as well as the Berks County commissioners.
“Libraries are free sources of information, access and technology,” Commissioner Christian Leinbach said. “All three commissioners are fully supportive of clearing past fines and allowing Berks County residents to return to and fully utilize the resources available at their library.”
The decision to purge late fines from all accounts impacts 21,326 library patrons, some of which are barred from library services after accruing more than $10.00 in fines.
There are a few exceptions for specialty items such as admission passes, equipment, Library of Things materials and items borrowed from outside the system. Additionally, long-overdue items, regardless of its fine free status, will be marked as lost and accrue fees for each item.
“Although overdue fines will no longer be assessed on traditional library materials, patrons should continue to return their items by their due dates so that others may be able to enjoy and borrow those materials,” said Amy Resh, system administrator for the Berks County Public Library System.
Additional information about the library system’s transition to fine free is available online at www.berkslibraries.org/fine-free