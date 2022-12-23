READING, Pa. - The Berks County Department of Emergency Services is urging residents to stay indoors through the afternoon and evening Friday.
The freezing temperatures, high winds and icy conditions are already causing power outages and dangerous driving conditions across the area.
Officials anticipate weather conditions to rapidly deteriorate throughout the afternoon with temperatures falling to levels at which any road treatment will become ineffective.
Berks DES asks that residents please limit calls to 9-1-1 for emergencies only and not for power outages, unless there is an immediate life safety issue. Emergency dispatchers do not have information on power restoration times.
Call your utility provider or go to their website to report outages or check restoration times:
Met Ed 1-888-544-4877
PPL 1-800-342-5775