MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. - A Berks County home known for being hit by cars and a tractor-trailer has been reduced to rubble.
Police say the wall of the house at Route 222 and Church Road in Maxatawny Township collapsed overnight Thursday. The collapse happened nearly four months after a tractor-trailer crashed into it.
The house was condemned following the November crash.
Crews worked throughout the morning hours to demolish the rest of the house.
The berks County Department of Emergency Services put a lane restriction in place Thursday morning on Route 222 NB while the building was being taken down.