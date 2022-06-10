READING, Pa. - A Fleetwood man was back in court Friday for charges stemming from the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Alan Byerly is behind bars while his case proceeds. He is accused of assaulting police officers and a news photographer amid the chaos on Capitol Hill.
During a virtual court proceeding, it was determined attorneys will have until July 8th to file a joint status report, at which point the court will address next steps.
According to court records, Byerly is charged with multiple offenses, including assault. Images show him wearing a Kutztown beanie and carrying what appears to be a Taser-like device, engaging in violent acts with both Metro and Capitol Police officers and an Associated Press photographer.