BERKS COUNTY, Pa. – Whether you're a community leader suited up for the dunk tank …
"It wasn't as cold as I thought it would be," said Patrick Kaag, West Reading Borough councilmember. "It was actually pretty refreshing."
Or a future firefighter from Fleetwood who wanted to join others in getting some early work on the hose …
"Our son loves the fire trucks and ambulances and anything first responders for him to see it, it's really fun," said Lauren Kershner of Fleetwood.
Many agree it's just good to be back out for some fellowship, free food and community engagement — from West Reading to Muhlenberg Township — during the return of National Night Out in Berks County.
"The turnout so far has been exceptional and just the amount of groups that wanted to come out meet people again, talk to people after the pandemic," said West Reading Police Chief Glenn Granitz. "Hopefully we can continue to make it through COVID safely."
"Now we can finally just get out doing things in the community," said Joseph Tom of Fleetwood. "It's actually really nice."
As hundreds gathered in Muhlenberg Township, the chief says it's not just about police but the opportunity for those in the community to meet many other first responders."
"We have a lot of departments in Berks doing it and, of course, we are also having our local Muhlenberg Fire Department, local ambulance personnel, so it's more than just police officers," said Muhlenberg Township Police Chief Bill Heim. "It's the whole community coming out and showcasing what they have."
As many enjoy a much needed night out, everyone is hoping they can do it all again next year.