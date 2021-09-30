BERN TWP., Pa. — It wasn't enough for Sandy Moore to merely break a glass ceiling. She wanted to fly through it.
"I've been a pilot for 51 years," said Moore, a Bechtelsville resident.
Inspiring women to fly high, Moore is set to receive one of the FAA's most prestigious honors.
"I never went one day where I'd say, 'Oh my God, I got to go fly,'" Moore said. "It was, 'Wow, I'm going flying today.'"
It started when she first boarded a plane when she was 11. She and her sister were invited to visit the cockpit.
"I got to see that beautiful view out of the window," said Moore, "and I knew that some day that I really want to do that myself."
When looking at flight schools, Moore said she was turned away because she was a woman. She eventually broke her way through, earning her private pilot's license, and her commercial license by the time she was 30. After the recession, she changed her flight plan.
"My love, my true love," Moore said, "is teaching other people to fly."
Moore was a flight instructor at Reading Regional Airport for a number of years, teaching others to soar to their dreams. For her five decades of flawless flight, Moore is set to receive the FAA's Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award. Fewer than 7,000 pilots ever have received the honor.
"I'm proud of her," said Moore's husband, Bruce Moore, who is also a licensed pilot. "She didn't get this because of my support. She'd have gotten it one way or the other."
Moore said more and more women are breaking barriers in aviation and she wants to see the next generation spread their wings.
"If you want it bad enough, you'll find a way to get your license," said Sandy Mooore. "Go out there, fall in love, and you'll be hooked."