BETHLEHEM, Pa. | A Bethlehem man is facing assault charges after allegedly flashing a handgun during an argument on the city’s South Side.
Bethlehem police arrested Jose Boria-Rivera last week after he allegedly pointed a gun at another man in the first block of East Morton Street. District Judge Roy Manwaring arraigned the 28-year-old hours after police said they found the gun in the yard of his Hess Street home.
Bethlehem police were dispatched to the first block of East Morton Street just after 1 a.m. Jan. 11 to investigate a report of a man being threatened with a pistol, according to the criminal complaint. The 44-year-old victim told officers that he was approached by two men and that an argument broke out.
Court records do not indicate what may have prompted the argument.
One of the two men allegedly pulled a revolver, prompting the victim to take off running until he got to the Pantry One market, where he called police.
Lehigh University police reported they had spotted two men fitting the description provided by the victim. As officers searched the area, they were spotted on a surveillance camera in the area of Hess and Scheetz streets, according to court records.
Police spotted Boria-Rivera running toward the back of his home in the 500 block of Hess Street. He eventually came back outside and was taken into custody.
Authorities said the victim identified Boria-Rivera as the man who allegedly pointed a gun at him during the argument. Officers said they found the gun near a fence in Boria-Rivera’s yard.
Police interviewed the man with Boria-Rivera that night. The witness confirmed that the victim and Boria-Rivera had been arguing, when Boria-Rivera allegedly pulled a revolver from his pocket and the victim ran away.
Authorities said Boria-Rivera does not have a license to carry a handgun.
Police charged Boria-Rivera with single misdemeanor counts of simple assault, terroristic threats and illegal possession of a firearm along with a summary count of harassment. He failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing.