BETHLEHEM, Pa. – A virtual meeting to seek feedback from residents and business owners on the South Side of Bethlehem was held on Thursday evening.
The meeting, hosted by the city’s Planning and Zoning Bureau, was the first of three to gather feedback that will be incorporated in revisions to the South Side Master Plan, which encompasses the area’s historical conservation district including much of the Third Street and Fourth Street corridors.
“We are hopeful that some of the ideas that come out of this process will also be applicable with some of the other portions of the neighborhood,” said Charles Schmehl of Urban Research and Development Corporation of Bethlehem.
Schmehl’s firm, along with representatives from Artefact, Inc., were also on hand for the virtual meeting. Both companies have consultants working on the revisions.
“We’re going to have a second public meeting likely in February and come back with recommendations and try to consolidate that with revised policies, perhaps, and then have a third meeting,” said Darlene Heller, the city's director of planning and zoning. An official date for that meeting has not yet been scheduled.
Officials are seeking feedback about the types of new businesses that residents want to see in the South Side and the kind of housing that would be most appropriate in the area.
“We are trying to take a look at development that is occurring in South Bethlehem,” said Heller. “It’s an attractive place to live and work, there’s great housing, great neighborhoods, and we want to share that with many people as we can.”
South Bethlehem Historical Society President Lou James said while there are many good changes occurring in the South Side, there are some areas of concern, such as setting height restrictions to ensure that “small skyscrapers” are not built. Current zoning in the area allows for buildings as tall as 14 stories to be constructed.
“There must be ways to repurpose buildings instead of tearing them down or waiting for other buildings to fall down,” said James.
Roger Simon suggested allowing taller buildings to be constructed closer to the Lehigh University campus rather than in the areas of Third Street or Fourth Street where more historic homes reside.
“Let’s keep the taller buildings further south,” he said.
“It’s always a delicate balance between preserving what we have and also trying to move forward a little bit,” said City Councilman Bryan Callahan. “I just want to come up with something that all of us will be proud of.”
James said there is also concern about providing more affordable housing.
“Rents and values have tripled,” he said. “Row homes are disappearing or are becoming run down, out-of-state landlords are not properly caring for the buildings, or buildings are being left to rot.”
“I think there should be a holistic urban and architectural vision of the South Side," South Side resident Michela said via the Zoom chat.
She suggested that the area be pedestrian oriented, preserve history while integrating new retail and commercial attractions, allow future opportunities to create pedestrian and bicycle paths to the North Side historic district, and densify rather than build up.
In addition to feedback that was gathered at the meeting, local residents will receive a survey for input within the next few days, Heller said. Officials said draft materials will also be posted on the city’s website in the coming days.