L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - President Joe Biden visited the Lehigh Valley Wednesday pledging to boost American manufacturing.
This was Biden's first visit to the Lehigh Valley as President.
He visited Mack Trucks in Lower Macungie Township and spoke with employees and witnessed firsthand what they make.
"There's one in the back you can't see, it's the biggest damn pickup truck you've ever seen," President Biden said.
After his tour, the president took off his jacket, rolled up his sleeves and said it was time to get to work.
"In recent years, buy American has become a hollow promise. My administration is going to make buy American a reality and I'm putting the weight of the federal government behind that commitment." continued Biden.
President Biden announced the biggest changes to the Buy American Act in 70 years. He says all products that are purchased with federal dollars, have to be at least 75% 'American Made' versus the 55% requirement right now.
Just as Biden arrived in the Lehigh Valley, the President got word that Senate Republicans reached a deal with democrats on his 1 trillion dollar plan for infrastructure work.
Biden spoke for about 30 minutes at Mack Trucks, which he called part of the country's backbone. He referred to Mack as a place full of hard-working workers that drive the economy.
He said that with his 'Buy American' plan, places like Mack Trucks can continue to grow, and new workplaces rise up, and begin to thrive.
"I can sum up it in two words: buy American."